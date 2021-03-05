Panam

Panama's 'Feminist' Tennis Line Sparks Outrage

The campaign meant to empower the movement created heated debate within the framework of International Women's Day.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Panama's 'Feminist' Tennis Line Sparks Outrage
Image credit: Panam, Twitter

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It is not new that a brand tries to join a social movement, but that, due to the execution, the result is not what they expected. Within the framework of International Women's Day, the Panama footwear brand launched its “feminist” line. However, the image and texts published on social networks unleashed several comments and criticisms.

"Facts are loves and not good intentions", as the saying goes, could be a good way to explain what happened. The intention of Panama, as explained in its networks (before deleting them) was to make visible the problem that the country faces with respect to feminicides and gender violence.

The product portrays tennis shoes of different colors with the colors representing the feminist movement printed on the fabric. Some of the messages that the shoes had were 'Not one more', 'I'm not afraid of you', 'You are not alone', 'We want each other alive', among others.

Image: Twitter

In addition, in the campaign, instead of generating awareness, it caused anger and caused feminist groups to label Panama as insensitive and bad taste.

"Get mad!

Shout, express yourself, get angry, you have every right and we have an obligation to listen to you, only then does the environment change.

70% of Panama are women.

The other 30%, feminists.

In Panama we are feminists. "

This is what was read in one of the publications, which does not make the message of the percentages clear and caused confusion. So, users asked a lot of questions about it, aren't feminists women? o What is the proportion of the 30% feminists who are men or women?

But that was not all. In another post, they added the text that exhorts women to "get over it" and also to get angry.

“Get over it, woman!

Yes, he already surpasses that abusive, macho and ignorant man. Get over it in everything. Be happier than him. Earn more money than him. Enjoy life more than he does.

Because you are better, superior.

Get over it, woman!

We are feminists. "

Image: Instagram Capture

The critics

In the networks, users remarked that the brand, instead of joining the feminist movement, seemed to want to profit from it and that it did not understand the values of the fight to stop gender violence.

 

 

In the digital age, things are not so easy to forget. Until now, Panama has not spoken out in the face of criticism, but it has removed the image from its social platforms.

What do you think of the strategy of this brand?

 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Take The Quiz
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Is Creating a City in Texas. It Will Be Called Starbase and It Will Be Ruled by 'The Doge'

Billionaires

Elon Musk Is No Longer the Second-Richest Person in the World. Look Who Beat Him.

social proof

Add Social Proof to Your Website to Increase Conversions and Boost Sales