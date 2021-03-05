Amazon

Amazon Launches First Store Without Cashiers Outside the United States

Jeff Bezos' company opened its first Amazon Go location in the UK.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Amazon Launches First Store Without Cashiers Outside the United States
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Contactless stores? Yes, they were already a reality, but now they are internationalizing. Amazon , a company founded by Jeff Bezos , opened its first store where users do not have to pay when leaving and only have to take products from the shelves.

In the Earling district of West London, England, the company's first automated store opened outside the United States.

Upon entering the establishment, customers scan a QR code from the Amazon Go application on their phones, later, the cost of the items removed from the shelves are automatically charged to the account of the people thanks to sensors and cameras.

When users leave the store, the purchase is paid automatically from the application and the receipt is sent to the customer's email.

Image: via PC Mag

New trend?

This could become one of the new trends in the world, since contact with people and even cash is avoided when leaving the stores. Without a doubt, the pandemic has come to change many things and although these stores have existed since 2018 in the United States, they could be extended very soon.

The healthy distance and the least contact have come to stay, at least for a long time, buying through an application that checks the products you have taken can become a promising option. What do you think?

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Report: Amazon Is Developing an Alexa Smart Home Command Center

Amazon

Amazon Introduces New Virginia-Based Offices

Amazon

Amazon Wants to Hire 3,000 Workers in Finance and Tech