CDC Says Vaccinated People Can Socialize With Each Other Without Masks or Distancing

March 8, 2021 1 min read

The CDC announced new guidelines that say that Americans who have received the can gather with other vaccinated people without wearing masks or maintaining social distance. They added that vaccinated people, such as grandparents, can safely visit and hug family members who aren't vaccinated, as long as they aren't in a high-risk category due to underlying medical conditions.

The CDC was clear to point out that this should be done in small groups only, and that those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine should continue to wear masks and maintain distance when in public.

Another bright spot of the guidance is that vaccinated individuals will not need to quarantine or get tested if they come in contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19.

Read more at ABC News