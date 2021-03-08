Netflix

Commemorate International Women's Day With These Incredible Female Heroes on Netflix

In this list you will find the lives of the first Rrámuri woman who competed in a European ultramarathon to the true story of one of the first Indian fighter pilots.
Image credit: Vía Netflix

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This March 8 marks International Women's Day and a great way to remember the struggle that women around the world have given and will continue to fight against inequality is to remember those who led the way in different industries.

Given this, Netflix prepared a selection of special films for International Women's Day, stories where the first opportunities of some women from around the world are highlighted.

In this list you will find the lives of the first woman who became a millionaire through her own efforts to the true story of one of the first Indian fighter pilots.

Some of them are:

Deepika Kumari in Ladies First

The first archer from India to win the World Junior Championships.

Gunjan Saxena in The Girl from Kargil

The first fighter pilot in India.

Lorena Ramírez in L orena, the one with light feet

The first Rrámuri woman to compete in a European ultramarathon.

Madam CJ Walker in A Self Made Woman

The first woman to become a millionaire on her own.

Pat Henschel and Terry Donahue in A Secret Love

Two of the first professional baseball players.

Roxanne Shante in Roxanne Roxanne

One of the first rap battle MCs to become popular.

Laerte Coutinho in Laerte-se

The first transgender cartoonist from Brazil.

To see more stories made by women, for women, and about women, visit netflix.com/InternationalWomen's Day .

