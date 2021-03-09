Financing

Free Webinar | March 23: How to Build a Successful Business Without Outside Financing

With tens of millions of Americans out of work due to the pandemic, many are searching for their next role in this tough job market or inspired to start their own business.
Image credit: Courtesy of ZipRecruiter

2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With tens of millions of Americans out of work due to the pandemic, many are searching for their next role in this tough job market or inspired to start their own business. If you're in either camp, mark your calendars for the next episode in our Leadership Lessons series, hosted by Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. He sits down with Ian Siegel, co-founder/CEO of ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace that uses powerful matching technology to connect millions of job seekers to their next great opportunity. Since launching in 2010, more than 2.6 million employers have used ZipRecruiter to find their next great hire and over 900 million job applications have been submitted through the site. In the hour-long conversation, Siegel will share how he disrupted the recruitment hiring industry without any outside financing at first, and how he grew the company to over 1,000 employees. In addition to highlighting the most important lessons learned over his 25-year career in executive product and technology leadership roles at companies including CitySearch, Stamps.com, and Rent.com, other topics include:

- Harnessing AI & machine learning in your business model
- Building a successful business without outside financing
- The key ingredient to fundraising
- Creating the right product market fit
- Combatting the growing pains of scaling fast
- The two-second rule of listening in leadership
- Accelerating your recruitment process 
- How to get hired now in the current job market

Ian Siegel is ZipRecruiter’s CEO and co-founder, leading the organization with a data-driven focus on delighting both job seekers and employers and fundamentally improving the hiring process experience. Prior to ZipRecruiter, Ian held executive product and technology leadership roles at companies including CitySearch, Stamps.com, and Rent.com.

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at

