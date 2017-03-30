10 Ways to Motivate Your Employees (Without Money)

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

No, salary is not everything. Of course, fair pay is important so that every employee is motivated to do their best at work… but this is just the basis. In reality, there are many other factors that influence the mood - and thus productivity - of people. Take them into account to build a happy and efficient work team:

1. Make sure everyone is in the right position

Having someone poorly trained in a key position is just as catastrophic as having someone highly skilled doing overly simple tasks. If you notice that someone has initiative and is capable of accomplishing important tasks, don't bore them by asking them to spend the day emailing! Take care that all people are suitable for their position.

2. Give them the necessary tools to fulfill their functions

This includes not only better computers (please give them better computers), but also training. Many leaders underestimate the importance of taking the time to train them and answer their employees' questions. Don't assume they already know everything! Spend time with them to review projects, set goals, and define what tools they need to achieve them.

3. Tell them what you expect of them

At the time of hiring and from time to time, meet with each member of your team to establish (with balls and sticks) what you expect from their performance and what are the results you want to see. For an employee, nothing can be worse than having no idea what their role is in a company.

4. Have they done a good job? Make them know

"Yes, they are meeting their objectives, but that's why I hired them." If you've ever said these words, maybe it's time to rethink that attitude. We all need a pat on the back every now and then to get the courage to move on. And no, doing so will not make you weak in front of others.

5. Treat them with respect

People who are happy with their jobs stay in it longer, and they give much more than is expected of them. And, who likes to be trampled on all the time? Meet with your employees frequently to make sure they are happy with what they do. Also, have an “open door” policy so they feel comfortable talking to you about whatever is bothering them.

6. Give them autonomy

Do you tend to want to control everything? Do you ask them to tell you about every task they do during the day? Most likely, they feel asphyxiated and that at the first opportunity they will seek to run from you. Tell them what to do and let them do it! Asking them for daily reports or having regular meetings will drastically reduce your desire to work.

7. That not everything is work!

Productivity is important, but thinking only about work and seeing everything else as “distractions” will create a tense and unenjoyable work environment. From time to time, organize recreational activities that allow them to take their minds off work and strengthen bonds in the team. How about a ping pong tournament? A race? An outing to a restaurant? Please: treat your employees as human beings and not as a number.

8. Offer them growth opportunities

Beyond salary and good deals, employees seek professional growth. Offer them the opportunity to develop their skills as well as to learn new things, whether or not they relate directly to their area. Offer your workers the possibility of becoming valuable employees for the organization.

9. Allow them to have flexible hours

If you trust their organizational skills, give them the opportunity to manage their schedule to accommodate their personal needs. This, as well as the possibility of working from home, will translate into greater efficiency as well as high motivation.

10. Respect their time

Nothing can be more frustrating than feeling like your time is not valued. Can you imagine how you make your employees feel if you are late for meetings, change the time five times, or ask them to stay late to complete a task - which may well wait until the next day? Respect their schedules, just as you would expect them to respect yours.