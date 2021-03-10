Small Businesses

Free Webinar | April 8: How Small Businesses Can Get Paid

In today's world, improving your business's cash flow-the lifeblood of any company-can mean the difference between being able to pay your employees or having to close up shop.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today's world, improving your business’s cash flow—the lifeblood of any company—can mean the difference between being able to pay your employees or having to close up shop. This is a situation that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic and is a real threat to most small business owners in the U.S. 

However, a lot of businesses don’t realize that simple tweaks to your payment strategy may be the key to improving cash flow. This is especially important for companies in the increasingly popular “subscription economy” or those with other types of recurring revenue models, including invoicing and installments. Finding the right solution for collecting payments can help reduce costs, minimize bad debt, and create a stable timeline for your pay days.

During this webinar, Pranav Sood—the VP at GoCardless, a global financial technology company that helps over 55,000 businesses manage their recurring payments—will discuss the best ways small businesses can increase cash flow. 

Pranav Sood is VP Small Business at GoCardless, leading a global team responsible for
winning new business and supporting the 60,000+ clients already using its platform. Pranav
joined GoCardless in 2017 and has previously led the International Expansion team,
overseeing the company’s growth across ANZ, Europe and the US. Prior to that, Pranav was
Director of Business Operations and Strategy, spearheading the company’s $75m Series E
fundraise. Pranav started his career at Bain & Company.

 

