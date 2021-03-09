Steve Jobs and Albert Einstein applied the routine of 'no time' to increase creativity, what does it consist of?

March 9, 2021 5 min read

An essential element to achieve success is implementing a proper routine on a daily basis, as science and history express it. Although your daily routine is healthy and productive, it can also be hectic and kill creativity, as described in an article in Inc magazine.

They also point out that many successful people have dedicated a large part of their ' no time' to their lives.

Steven Kotler , author of the book ' The Art of the Impossible' and a TED speaker, pointed out that ' no time' has to do with a quiet moment, alone, in which a person can isolate himself from the noise and demands of the world.

It's no wonder that the Internet is full of articles related to the morning routines of important and famous figures, giving suggestions for adding positive activities to your day-to-day life. In order to have a beneficial and satisfying life, it is advisable to take into account the advice related to these gratitude practices , nature walks and connection with oneself , since they are backed by research that confirms that all these activities are good for people .

Likewise, science indicates that ' no time' is much needed in such a routine, since if you monopolize your day with absolutely all the existing healthy habits, it is unlikely you will have time for yourself.

You don't have enough time for the 'no time' in your schedule

The 'no time' is also known as "a quiet time, alone, isolated from the noise and demands of the world," as Kotler describes.

"The 'no time' is the term for that vast stretch of emptiness between 4 am (when I start my morning writing session) and 7:30 am (when the rest of the world wakes up). This 'no time' is a total darkness that does not belong to anyone but me, "he writes. “The urgent concerns of the day have not yet arrived, so there is time for that supreme luxury: patience. If a phrase takes two hours to get right, who cares? " , Add.

Kotler indicates that neuroscience shows that disconnection time blocks have a large influence effect on creativity.

“The pressure forces the brain to focus on the details, activating the left hemisphere and blocking the whole picture. Worse yet, when we are pressured, we are often stressed. We are unhappy with the rush, which embitters our mood and further restricts our focus . Being limited in time, then, can be kryptonite for creativity ” , explains the expert.

Being more direct, the 'no time' helps us relax enough to see the big picture and allow innovative ideas to come to light . The hustle and bustle brought on by everyday life, even your well-intentioned morning yoga class, can chase away the timid and ungainly ideas of emerging thoughts.

Steve Jobs and Albert Einstein agree on "no time"

Despite the fact that Kotler considers himself an expert in the neuroscience of creativity, many successful figures have understood the same truth intuitively. Albert Einstein accepted that many times the most valuable ideas occurred to him while doing nothing and enjoying his own 'no time' .

Steve Jobs was also a "famous bum," they point out. "The time Steve Jobs procrastinated and pondered the possibilities was time well spent letting more divergent ideas emerge ," Wharton professor Adam Grant told Business Insider of Jobs' long periods of aimless inactivity. .

It is worth mentioning that both geniuses managed to do a great job to put their ideas into practice. Not only is ' no time' enough to be able to change the world, but it is an essential ingredient and a part of the whole. When you're planning the perfect morning routine, it's easy not to give 'no time' the attention it deserves, but you should definitely always include it in your everyday life. You will see a change in the way you think and create, to achieve a more successful version of yourself.