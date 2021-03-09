Elon Musk

Elon Musk shares family photo from Starbase

Everything seems to indicate that they were on the land where he plans to build a new city.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk shares family photo from Starbase
Image credit: Elon Musk vía Twitter

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you remember baby X Æ A-Xii ? This is how Elon Musk's little son has grown up and singer Grimes. The Tesla and SpaceX founder shared a photo of his partner and son, which was taken from the Starbase.

In this way, the tycoon gave us a closer look at his personal and family life. Musk tweeted the photo with a message that reads "Starbase, Texas." Everything seems to indicate that they were on the land where he plans to build a new city.

Image: Elon Musk via Twitter .

The billionaire recently explained that he would build a new city that would occupy an area "much larger" than Boca Chica, which is home to a SpaceX launch site and where the company is building its Starship rocket.

Musk and Grimes made their first public appearance at the 2018 Met Gala. However, they have been very discreet about their relationship. Even when the singer announced her pregnancy, it was not known if it was Musk himself. Subsequently, they caused a stir on social media with the name of their baby.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Take The Quiz
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

Thanks to a 'tweet', Elon Musk is building a power plant near the Gulf of Mexico

Elon Musk

The Bad Streak Continues for Tesla and Elon Musk: The Tycoon Lost $27 Billion in a Week

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Responds That 'It Would Be Great' If He Was Investigated For His Dogecoin Memes