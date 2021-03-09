Elon Musk shares family photo from Starbase

March 9, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you remember baby X Æ A-Xii ? This is how Elon Musk's little son has grown up and singer Grimes. The Tesla and SpaceX founder shared a photo of his partner and son, which was taken from the Starbase.

In this way, the tycoon gave us a closer look at his personal and family life. Musk tweeted the photo with a message that reads "Starbase, Texas." Everything seems to indicate that they were on the land where he plans to build a new city.

Image: Elon Musk via Twitter .

The billionaire recently explained that he would build a new city that would occupy an area "much larger" than Boca Chica, which is home to a SpaceX launch site and where the company is building its Starship rocket.

Musk and Grimes made their first public appearance at the 2018 Met Gala. However, they have been very discreet about their relationship. Even when the singer announced her pregnancy, it was not known if it was Musk himself. Subsequently, they caused a stir on social media with the name of their baby.