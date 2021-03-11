The LightMaker

March 11, 2021 2 min read

ARCHITECT SURBHI JINDAL, Founder, CEO and Principal Lighting Designer, DaLightHub

Having worked in the Corporate sector for more than a decade with renowned brands like Philips Lighting & Future Group, International best Lighting practices like Studio Lumen and John Cullen on numerous National and International projects globally, Jindal designed and executed very hi-end spaces for the who’s who of the country which included Celebrity Bungalows and Private Offices. Moving from Delhi to Mumbai in 2017 leaving a comfortable corporate job, she founded DaLightHub, based out of Mumbai with offices now in the U.S. and Europe. “I started DaLightHub with a vision to get Indian design capabilities on an International Map & create more employment opportunities in this industry. We are now the leading lighting design company in the country, working on various National and International projects,” shares Jindal. Architecture Design, Construction, Real Estate sectors were all badly hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she re-evaluated the synergies and retrospected the past and ongoing designs. On changing the course, “She started new verticals of VR & AR in lighting design, focused more on online Architectural Lighting Education, connected with Industry Experts, Influencers and Public Figures on the talk show “The Lockdown Series”.

Over the last four years, she has built a portfolio of thoughtful, beautiful designs and products across different categories. LDAS (Lighting Design As a Service), an e-commerce platform is her next step towards her vision of making a billion Indian projects beautifully lit with a hassle-free experience giving them access to a one-stop solution for all their lighting requirements, poised to become a single-window facilitator in organizing, designing and executing all Design and Service-related needs. LDAS aims to carry the concept of good design across all strata of society. By giving a platform for interaction with the design expert team and lighting suppliers for material and Products, Consultants, Service Providers, this platform will provide everything at a click of a button.