Mexico City zoos reopen: these are the measures
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Do you miss recreating yourself one day by going to the zoo? You can already visit them in Mexico City . The Secretariat of the Environment (Sedema) of the entity informed, through the General Directorate of Zoos and Conservation of Wild Fauna , that this March 9 the Zoos of Chapultepec, San Juan de Aragón and Los Coyotes would reopen.
The Chapultepec and San Juan de Aragón campuses will be open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. while Los Coyotes will open from Monday to Sunday from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 00 hours.
What are the sanitary measures to comply with to enjoy a moment at the zoo?
The first thing to keep in mind is that in the first stage of reopening these places, a capacity of 30% of their capacity will be allowed and people will not be able to stay inside for more than 90 minutes.
Image: Sedema via web .
Among other measures, set out in the statement of Sedema are:
- Use face masks correctly, covering nose and mouth, throughout the tour
- Stepping on the toilet mat when entering the zoo
- Wash your hands properly or use antibacterial gel when entering the zoo and during the tour
- Staying in family groups, keeping a healthy distance from other visiting people
- Do not touch surfaces such as railings, glass, walls, benches, floors, etc.
- Do not stay more than 10 minutes in front of a shelter.
Likewise, to ensure the correct flow of visitors and avoid crowds, a one-way route was developed within each wild species conservation center.
What happens if I arrive and it is at full capacity? You will have to come back later, as the entry will be closed until further notice. "It is important the collaboration of people to reduce the risks of contagion", reaffirms Sedema.
Today the @ZoologicosCDMX reopen. Remember that in order for them to be safe places for everyone, you must comply with sanitary measures. If you are going to visit one of these centers, keep a healthy distance, always wear a mask and antibacterial gel. More details at: https://t.co/RCozhDKy9r pic.twitter.com/1WL7Ognj2S- Ministry of the Environment (@SEDEMA_CDMX) March 9, 2021