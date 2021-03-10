MIDE and Bloomberg to Host Financial Literacy Session for Women

March 10, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Bloomberg and MIDE (Interactive Museum of Economics) will join forces to organize a financial literacy session for young women.

Today, the organizations will hold a panel discussion on professional careers in finance featuring Irene Espinosa, deputy governor of Banco de México, María Ariza García Migoya, general director of the Stock Exchange (BIVA), and Silvia Singer Sochet, general director of MIDE.

The event will be moderated by Deputy Director of the Bloomberg News Bureau, Andrea Navarro, and will be broadcast live on the MIDE Facebook page.

The panel will be held as part of the commemoration of a week of collaboration between these two institutions, within the framework of International Women's Day. The events began this Monday, March 8, when the MIDE educational team gave a workshop on personal finance and gave a general description of the financial market, among other activities.

“March is dedicated to highlighting all the actions that promote the development of women and human rights, and at MIDE we are convinced that all people should have access not only to financial services, but also to recognize themselves as economic agents that can make a change through your daily choices. We are grateful to Bloomberg for helping us make this project possible,” said Silvia Singer, general director of MIDE.

Starting Friday, March 5, young women from all over Mexico can test their knowledge of personal finance through a questionnaire on the museum's website. Information will be available to help you make informed financial decisions.