The Pentagon signs two contracts with SpaceX for 159 million dollars

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Pentagon signs two contracts with SpaceX for $ 159 million to launch special spacecraft for the US military by the end of 2023, the Defense Department reported.

"SpaceX received two individual fixed-price orders totaling $ 159,721,445 under the Phase 2 Homeland Security Space Launch contract," the statement read .

The launch will take place in Centennial, Colorado and the Cape Canaberal Task Force, Florida. The contracts will be financed annually and at a fixed cost.

In October 2020, they had already signed two agreements with Elon Musk's company , SpaceX, for the research and development of an orbital transport capable of sending military loads in urgent situations or detecting launches.