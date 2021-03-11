SpaceX

The Pentagon signs two contracts with SpaceX for 159 million dollars

This is the second agreement reached by the Department of Defense and Elon Musk's company.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Pentagon signs two contracts with SpaceX for 159 million dollars
Image credit: Depositphotos

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Pentagon signs two contracts with SpaceX for $ 159 million to launch special spacecraft for the US military by the end of 2023, the Defense Department reported.

"SpaceX received two individual fixed-price orders totaling $ 159,721,445 under the Phase 2 Homeland Security Space Launch contract," the statement read .

The launch will take place in Centennial, Colorado and the Cape Canaberal Task Force, Florida. The contracts will be financed annually and at a fixed cost.

In October 2020, they had already signed two agreements with Elon Musk's company , SpaceX, for the research and development of an orbital transport capable of sending military loads in urgent situations or detecting launches.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

SpaceX

SpaceX Postpones the Launch of 60 Starlink Satellites at the Last Second

SpaceX

SpaceX's Second High-Altitude Starship Test Flight Could Happen Today

SpaceX

SpaceX Starship Was Tested 3 Times in 4 Hours