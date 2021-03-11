Warren Buffett

Warren Buffet's Net Worth Just Jumped to $100 Billion

The tycoon became the sixth person with a net worth of at least $100 billion, after investors raised the price of his company's shares to $400,000 per share.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Warren Buffet's Net Worth Just Jumped to $100 Billion
Image credit: Vía MarketsInsider/BI

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On Wednesday, Warren Buffett's fortune reached 100 billion dollars when investors brought the price of the shares of his company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, to a record level of $400,000 per unit, according to Reuters.

This occurred after the tycoon's company reported an improvement in its operating results in the fourth quarter of last year, despite the pandemic. According to the CEO, the company's assets have accumulated a yield of 9.4 percent.

When Buffett took control of Berkshire, it was a bankrupt textile company. However, he now owns more than 90 businesses and, last year, ended up with $ 281.2 billion in stock.

Image: AP Photo / Nati Harnik via BI

The 90-year-old billionaire's wealth would be much greater if, in 2006, he had not started donating part of his Berkshire stock to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four other charities.

Buffett currently ranks fifth on the list of the world's richest people, according to Forbes, with a fortune of $100.7 billion. He is ranked below Bill Gates, who ranks fourth with $126.4 billion.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett: A Patient and Sensible Monkey Could Generate Capital With Patience

Warren Buffett

25 Surprising Facts About Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett Recently Invested in Amazon. It Made Him Nearly $250 Million Before.