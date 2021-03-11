GoDaddy Launches Free Webinars to Help You Get Your Business Online

March 11, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Internet domain company GoDaddy announced the launch of free webinars for entrepreneurs and small business owners in Mexico to help them launch and grow their business online.

Entrepreneurs who attend will be able to learn from how to create a website without prior knowledge, to launch an online store with products and services for sale. They will also be able to better understand various topics such as using digital marketing tools to better engage with your customers and the importance of protecting your online presence, and above all, they will learn how to apply it to your business. GoDaddy webinars provide the information entrepreneurs need to grow, build and run their business online, along with personalized attention in real time.

The Godaddy webinars will be:

March 11: Effective Email Marketing Campaigns

March 25: How to build your own online store and start selling your products?

April 8: How to increase traffic to your website

April 15: Content Marketing Strategies for Entrepreneurs

GoDaddy webinars are open to the general public at no cost. Anyone interested in participating in the live sessions only needs to complete a short registration. All webinars are recorded and available on the GoDaddy LATAM YouTube channel.

To register and receive updates on upcoming sessions, please visit: godaddywebinarslatam.com .