Snapchat Set Up Million-Dollar Pot to Entice Users in Mexico

Snapchat's latest initiative pays money to creators whose content makes it to the Spotlight feature.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Parent company Snap Inc. announced that Spotlight, its new entertainment platform based on the creation of user-generated content within Snapchat, is now available in Mexico.

Spotlight, which reached more than 100 million users in January this year, displays the most entertaining Snaps from the Snapchat community in one place, and will eventually adapt to each Snapchatter based on their preferences and history of favorites.

With over 4 billion Snaps created each day, Spotlight enables the Snapchat community to express themselves and reach a large audience in a new way.

Image: Snapchat

Spotlight was designed to bring fun to the Snapchat community in accordance with its values, with their well-being being the highest priority. Featured content is moderated and does not allow public comment. Snapshots submitted to Spotlight must adhere to content guidelines in order to be distributed.

Snap's million-dollar-a-day program will also be available in Mexico, celebrating and rewarding the creativity of Mexican Snapchatters and offering creators the opportunity to win part of a million-dollar daily fund. Snapchatters must be over 16 years of age and, where applicable, obtain parental consent to qualify for the benefit.

Image: Snapchat

For more information, interested parties should know the Spotlight Terms and Conditions.

Spotlight will be available in India, Mexico and Brazil.

