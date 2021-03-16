'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Claims Stimulus Checks Hurt the Middle Class

March 16, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Robert Kiyosaki, an investor known for his book Rich Dad, Poor Dad criticized Joe Biden's move to support the pandemic-affected American economy, which establishes direct payments of $1,400 per person to taxpayers with income less than $80,000 per year.

The author posted a message on his Twitter account that reads: “Millions are very happy. The government passes a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. Who wouldn't be happy with free money? The problem is that free money impoverishes the poor and middle class. Buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin.”

The United States House of Representatives approved a financial relief package of $1.9 trillion last week, with the aim of helping the citizens of a country whose economy was affected during a pandemic that has not yet ended.

This economic plan will give direct checks of $1,400 (approximately 28,787 Mexican pesos) to taxpayers who have an income of less than $80,000 per year, and $2,800 (approximately 57.575 Mexican pesos) to married couples who file jointly.

Also, this program aims to help those who are unemployed and are part of the state unemployment insurance program with weekly bonuses of $300.

Some Republican senators disagreed with this policy and called it wasteful. However, despite this opposition, Biden's economic recovery plan was approved by a majority vote.