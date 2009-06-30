What the Color You Choose in Your Marketing Campaign Says to Customers

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Researchers have developed a whole field of study dedicated to inquiring about colors and the way they influence us. Marketing has taken great advantage of these studies, using them to determine what shades to apply in products, advertising, websites and points of sale, among others, to influence people's purchase decisions and achieve an increase in sales.

The colors that we see in the points of sale or the streets, while we walk, have a huge impact on our psychology and on our purchase decision. The vast majority of products and advertisements have a strong component of color strategy , designed by specialists in this discipline.

Market researchers have found that color significantly affects people's buying habits. While impulsive shoppers respond better to red, orange, black, and blue, shoppers who plan their purchases more respond better to light pink, light blue, and navy.

Optimal use of color theory will help you increase your sales. You just have to clearly understand the following points:

1. Think about the market your business is targeting.

Let's say you're selling toddler books, but your marketing efforts are targeting grandparents (who are the ones who will buy the books for their grandchildren).

You will probably design the books in bright primary colors so that the children who will be using them will like them. However, marketing materials (website, brochures, flyers, posters, etc.) should be designed with grandparents in mind. This is why you should think about using blues (which convey confidence), pinks (sweetness, security) and yellows (happiness, fun)

2. Colors influence.

Colors are directly related to people's apprehensions about making decisions on their own, since they influence with their presence in the environment of the decision maker. This leads us to the "demonstration effect" among consumers, since some imitate others in their life and shopping behavior.

Influences and colors are cumulative; that is, the more "following" of social leaders, the more enjoyment of color and therefore the greater the proliferation of the most accepted.

3. Clients and Colors.

Some of the current trends, in terms of product colorimetry and corporate identity, point out the following:

Red

Clients who prefer red are generally outgoing and dynamic. The red color is related to attractive aromas; a scarlet red denotes minority sexual preferences and a strong degree of dignity and pride.

Yellow

Clients who choose yellow tend to be intellectual. This color is also recognized as radiating warmth and inspiration. It is recommended to announce "news or offers."

Green

Clients who select teal-green are analytical and calm in character.

Blue

People who prefer blue in all its shades have good control of their emotions. It is also the favorite color of children and young people. It reflects tranquility, non-violence and is highly recommended for household products that have a long life. It should be applied to paint walls, bedding, curtains, etc. Some say that the success of the Internet portal Yahoo! It is due to the use of the color blue.

Orange

People who buy orange products are generally jovial. It is the color of action, effusiveness and generosity.

Purple violet

People with a tendency to gravitate toward purple-violet have artistic, mystical and religious tastes. This color has an impact on the perfume industry for women. It is considered the most sexual color of all.

Brown

Most clients who are orderly and disciplined look to brow. They also relate to this color as living with a stable and healthy life.

Black

Customers who prefer black are conservative, they like elegance and discretion.

White

People who choose white are refined and have a tendency to be closed in their ideas.

Gray

Clients who choose gray reflect conformity and passivity.

Green

The consumer who prioritizes the color green is utilitarian, a lover of the fresh and natural.

Pinkish

The client who chooses pink is soft, feminine, sophisticated, polite.

Golden

Buyers of bread, cereals, honey, stop more before the golden color that stands out in their packaging.

Turquoise

Women have given a lot of strength lately to the turquoise color, especially if it is combined with pink and white tones. This color is related to beauty and femininity products, and has a lot to do with scents of freshness and cleanliness.