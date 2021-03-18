Tequila

Luisito Comunica Launches Own Tequila - Except It's Not Tequila

The drink is a tequila liqueur with a spicy tamarind flavor.
Image credit: Lusito Comunica

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

"Luisillo el tequilero is a reality," YouTuber Luisito Comunica said in a recent video while presenting his own tequila called "Gran Malo."

The drink has a peculiarity: It is a tequila liqueur with a spicy tamarind flavor. Likewise, the lid of the container is a shot  glass. The influencer's idea of participating in the project arose when his now partners gave him a taste of tequila.

"I met some people who are dedicated to producing alcoholic beverages, distributing them ... And they were telling me that they are bringing a new project to the door and that they did not know what the sales strategy was going to be. Out of curiosity, I told them to give me a little taste and, as soon as I tasted it, [I said,] 'Please let me buy a part of this from you, let me be your partner, let me be part of this,'" Comunica explains in his video.

Lusito Communicates via Instagram

Based in Los Altos, Jalisco, the YouTuber shared the process of making the drink, which consists of white tequila and spicy tamarind. He explained that the brand currently has a production rate of six thousand bottles per day.

So far, the tequila liquor comes in a 750 ml presentation and a box contains 12 bottles. The influencer's new product can be found both online and in physical stores.

