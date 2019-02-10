32 Inspirational Quotes From Great Leaders and Fighters to Motivate You

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Phrases have the power to inspire you, motivate you and give you strength in the moments when you need it most. Here are quotes that will get you started:

1. “I have learned that people will forget what you say and what you do, but they will never forget how you made them feel.” - Maya Angelou, American poet.

2. “Whether you think you can or you think you can't, you are correct.” - Henry Ford, American businessman.

3. “Perfection cannot be achieved, but as we pursue this perfection we can achieve excellence.” - Vince Lombardi, American coach.

4. “Life is 10 percent what happens to me and 90 percent how I react to it” - Charles Swindoll, American educator and preacher.

5. “If you focus on what you do have in life, you will always have more. If you only see what you don't have, nothing will be enough. ”- Oprah Winfrey, television host.

6. “Remember, no one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” - Eleanor Roosevelt, American First Lady.

7. “I cannot change the direction of the wind, but adjust my sails to reach my destination.” - James Dean, actor.

8. "Believe and you're halfway there." - Theodore Roosevelt, U.S. President.

9. “To manage yourself you must use your head; to handle others, use your heart. ”- Eleanor Roosevelt.

10. "Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears." Les Brown, professional speaker.

11. "In 20 years you will be more disappointed by the things you did not do than by the things you did." - Mark Twain, American writer.

12. “I have missed more than 9000 thousand shots in my career. I have lost almost 300 games and on 26 occasions I was able to make the basket that won the game and I missed. I have failed over and over again in my life. And for that reason I have succeeded.”- Michael Jordan, basketball player.

13. "Do not seek to be successful, but to be of value to others." - Albert Einstein, German scientist.

14. “I am not a product of my circumstances, I am a product of my decisions.” - Stephen Covey, American businessman.

15. “The most common way people give up their power is to think they don't have it.” - Alice Walker, American activist.

16. “The most difficult thing is to make the decision to act, the rest is sheer tenacity.” - Amelia Earhart, pioneer of aviation.

17. "It is in the darkest moments when we focus to see the light." - Aristotle Onassis, millionaire.

18. “Don't judge every day by what you harvest, but by the seeds you plant.” - Robert Louis Stevenson, writer.

19. "The only way to do great work is to love what you do." - Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple.

20. "Change your thinking and you change the world." - Norman Vincent Peale, author of The Power of Positive Thinking.

21. “The question is not who is going to let me do something; it is who will dare to stop me.”- Ayn Rand, Russian novelist.

22. “If you hear a voice saying 'You don't know how to paint', then please paint and that voice will be silenced.” - Vincent van Gogh, Dutch painter.

23. “Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a show of incredible good luck.” - Dalai Lama, religious leader.

24. "Over the years I have learned that once the mind makes up its mind, fear diminishes." - Rosa Parks, American activist.

25. “What is money? A man is successful if in the time between waking up and going to bed he does what he really wants.” - Bob Dylan, American musician.

26. “If you want to elevate yourself, elevate others.” - Booker T. Washington, African American educator.

27. “Limitations only live in our minds. But if we use our imagination, the possibilities become limitless.”- Jamie Paolinetti, athlete.

28. “When one door to happiness closes, others open, but sometimes we spend so much time looking at the closed door that we don't notice the ones that have been opened.” - Helen Keller, American activist.

29. “How wonderful it is that no one needs to wait a second to start improving the world.” - Anne Frank, writer and victim of the Holocaust in World War II.

30. “When I was five years old, my mother told me that happiness is the key to life. When I went to school, they asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up. I wrote that 'happy'. They told me that I had not understood the task and I told them that they did not understand life.”- John Lennon, British musician.

31. "The only person you are destined to be is the person you decide to be." - Ralph Waldo Emerson, American essayist.

32. “We cannot help everyone, but we can help someone.” - Ronald Reagan, President of the United States.