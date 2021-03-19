WhatsApp

WhatsApp and Instagram Affected by Outage

The Facebook-owned apps are currently down.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Users on social networks reported failures on WhatsApp and Instagram. According to preliminary reports, there was a drop in social networks owned by the Facebook family, apparently worldwide.

"Yes, WhatsApp is experiencing interruptions," tweeted WABetaInfo, a portal specializing in updates and beta tests of the instant messaging application. Minutes later, it would add another tweet confirming a problem in the Facebook family of applications.

So far, the reasons for the failure of the platforms are not known.

More information to come. 

