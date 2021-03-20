Logistics

They simplify logistics processes for SMEs

UPS launches its campaign to support micro, small and medium-sized businesses with a simplified rate plan and a personalized control panel for their shipments.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
They simplify logistics processes for SMEs
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Under the slogan "Let's be unstoppable" UPS launched its campaign to support SMEs. Its objective is to support this sector in its economic recovery process through logistics solutions that allow them to simplify their administrative processes and support them to grow their business through exports.

And it is that for small and medium-sized companies, logistics can be a difficult issue when it comes to foreign trade, despite the fact that today a greater number of consumers can reach, especially through electronic commerce.

Only 5% of the micro, small and medium-sized companies that exist in Mexico export, UPS points out. Those who do so face customs and tariff procedures, among others, which are not always easy to deal with.

According to the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), 54% of SMEs seek to export through electronic commerce, but so far, only 3 out of 10 have achieved it. Therefore, it is necessary to facilitate and simplify the development of this sector.

"MSMEs customers need an easy rate structure, as well as technology that helps them have better control of their shipments and costs," acknowledges UPS.

It is for this reason that the logistics company maintains its support program for SMEs that began last year. For those looking to expand internationally, UPS includes a discount of up to 55% for export shipments, registering on the program page.

There is also a simplified flat rate for domestic shipments, which includes the most common UPS accessories such as: pickup scheduling, extended area delivery charge, and residential delivery charge. This will simplify the decision process and cost selection for all those who want to undertake shipping their products within the country.


Photo: EnvatoElements

The domestic rate also includes the UPS carbon neutral accessory, so that customers can help offset the carbon emissions associated with the transportation of their shipments and thus protect the environment.

Small businesses usually lack the resources and time necessary to venture into new technologies, so leveraging the value-added technology provided by their strategic allies is essential.

To help simplify business logistics processes, UPS also launched the new UPS My Choice® for Business technology tool, with which customers, through a personalized control panel, have access to monitoring and control functionalities, All in the same place; giving MSMEs a competitive advantage in electronic commerce and access to the international market.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Logistics

8 Logistics Tricks To Be Competitive

Logistics

The challenges for eLogistics that 2020 left in LATAM

Logistics

How Small Business Owners Can Save Time and Money on Ground Shipping