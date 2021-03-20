Entrepreneur calls

Venture Day is launched to support Latin American startups that offer sustainable solutions

It is a virtual event designed to support emerging companies that have the ability to create sustainable solutions to the day-to-day problems that companies face.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Today, corporations ask fundamental questions about the nature, shape and future of their business, placing sustainability at the center of their business strategy. Beyond helping curb global challenges like environmental degradation, inequality, and social injustice, sustainability can drive business success.

For this reason, IE University is launching the first Sustainability Venture Day in Latam , a virtual event designed to identify and support emerging companies that have the ability to create sustainable solutions to the daily problems faced by companies, whether private or public. .

Through three Venture Days satellites in Latin America, a total of three startups will be selected based on their originality, financial viability and ability to positively influence the main challenges of companies. Finalists will have the opportunity to present their projects to a selected audience comprised of investors, business pioneers, and representatives from key industries. The selected finalists will then continue with the renowned South Summit competition that will take place on April 29. The event is open to the participation of any startup that meets these objectives .

The aim of the Contest is: to show the knowledge and know-how of the best entrepreneurs in the region, inspire entrepreneurship and innovation, encourage entrepreneurs to have a positive impact on the main social challenges, empower emerging companies by connecting them with major investors and corporations. And provide a platform for startups and students to gain international visibility and exposure.

