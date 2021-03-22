Entrepreneur Masters

María Reyna, the opera, jazz and bolero singer in Nahuatl at Entrepreneur Masters

This Mixe soprano sings opera, jazz, and bolero in Nahuatl, Mixe, and Mayan. We will talk to her tonight at 7:00 p.m.
Image credit: Cortesía María Reyna

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

How can a person live his dream of music? The mission of María Reyna , Mixe soprano, has been to bring the notes of her native region from the whispering among the treetops to the singing of birds. Together with the teacher Joaquín Garzón, he forms the Opera Mixe project "Musical concept as light as it is deep, as old as new" where traditional music is fused with impressionism and jazz interpreted in Mixe, Mixtec, Mayan, Zapotec, Nahuatl and Spanish languages.

Would you like to know how this inspiring woman struggles every day to fulfill her dreams? Don't miss María's live chat with our editor-in-chief March Violante at Entrepreneur Masters , the section where we will bring you talks, classes and lessons with key players from various industries and high-impact executives that you can follow from our official Facebook channels , LinkedIn and YouTube .

What you will learn in this Entrepreneur Masters

  • Who is María Reyna (Her story as an entrepreneur in the arts sector)
  • What are the obstacles you have faced in your industry
  • What it's like to be an opera singer in Mexico and in Nahuatl
  • What does the country need to promote the arts and indigenous people more
  • What are the recommendations that you would give to entrepreneurs to follow their passions

When and at what time

Don't miss this live chat with María Reyna this Monday, March 22 at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube . At the end of the talk there will be a question and answer space for Entrepreneur en Español readers.

We will wait for you!

