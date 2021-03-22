News and Trends

FDA Clears First AI Device to Spot Hidden Signs of Covid-19

The armband uses light sensors and a processor to identify a virus biomarker that can cause blood clots.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Alongside the rapid development of vaccines, the FDA has cleared a number of COVID-19 breakthroughs for emergency use as part of the ongoing fight against the devastating virus. So far, we've seen the agency approve medical advances including lab-made monoclonal antibodies for moderate infections that risk turning more severe, a rapid test that uses CRISPR gene-editing tech and Fitbit's Flow ventilator. The latest tool to gain clearance is the first AI-based screening device designed to pinpoint lurking signs of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.

Dubbed the Tiger Tech COVID Plus Monitor, the apparatus is an armband that uses light sensors and a small computer processor to check for biomarkers of the virus, such as hypercoagulation — a common COVID-19 abnormality that causes the blood to clot more easily. Once strapped to a person's arm, the monitor's onboard sensors start collecting pulse signals from blood flow over a period of three to five minutes. The processor then extracts the key info from the measurements and feeds them through the machine learning model. Final results, including whether the test shows positive biomarkers (like hypercoagulation) or is inconclusive, are represented by different colored lights.

Related: Meet 12-Year-Old Samuel Keusch, aka The Vaccine Helper

In its announcement, the FDA highlights that the armband is not meant to diagnose COVID-19 and therefore should not act as a substitute for a regular test. Nor is it designed for use on symptomatic people. Instead, it's intended as more of a back-up or precaution to be deployed alongside a temperature check if the reading doesn't indicate a fever in potentially asymptomatic individuals. Together, the two screening tools could be used to curb the spread of the virus in a range of public settings including healthcare facilities, schools, workplaces, theme parks, stadiums and airports, the agency said.

The monitor's clearance follows clinical studies in hospitals and schools that showed similar results. In the hospital setting, the device correctly spotted COVID-19 biomarkers at a rate of 98.6 percent, while also accurately identifying those that did not possess the telltale signs at a rate of 94.5 percent. The school trial essentially validated the results, according to the FDA.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Gen Zers Are Bragging About Making Upwards of $3 Million as Amazon Sellers. Is It Really That Easy?

News and Trends

This Black Woman From the Projects of South Philly Built a Million Dollar Real Estate Portfolio at Age 30

News and Trends

AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine 100% Effective Against Hospitalizations and Deaths, Per Final-Stage U.S. Testing