Krispy Kreme Is Ready to Give You a Free Daily Doughnut for the Rest of the Year -- But Only If You've Been Vaccinated

The doughnut company announced the offer today as part of its effort to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.
Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is, literally and metaphorically, offering a sweet deal to customers by giving away free doughnuts every day for the rest of the year — as long as those customers are vaccinated against Covid-19

In an effort to encourage the public to take one of the three authorized vaccines, the company announced today that customers only need to show their vaccine card in order to receive a free glazed doughnut. Currently, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are the only suppliers in the U.S. that are administering the vaccines. 

The offer is only available in the U.S., where, as of this writing, more than 81 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Customers must show their Covid-19 vaccination cards, as vaccine stickers will not be accepted. They will also be limited to one doughnut per day, the company said. 

In a press release, Krispy Kreme said it is also giving away free doughnuts at select vaccination centers in the coming weeks. Krispy Kreme employees will additionally be given four hours of paid time off so that they can presumably get the vaccines themselves. 

"We all want to get Covid-19 behind us as fast as possible, and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," chief marketing officer Dave Skena said. 

According to CBS News, President Joe Biden's administration now believes that the country will have enough doses for every eligible adult by May. 

