Students' Groundbreaking Project Converts Dirty Water Into Fuel

Jeimmie Espino and Lisset Neri, two Mexican students who major in industrial chemical engineering at the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), managed to create an invention that allows dirty water to be converted into fuel.

The prototype is called Gimfi, which derives from Otomí and means dirty water, and is made up of two parts: a purifier and an electrolyzer. The first is made with layers of cotton, coal, sand, tezontle, marble and gravel.

Subsequently, the filtered water is subjected to an electrolysis process. With this, hydrogen is obtained and can be used as fuel for stoves, heaters and stoves.

The purpose of this project is to take advantage of the dirty water tributaries — coming from polluted rivers and sewage — and turn it into clean fuel. The mechanism can be portable or fixed. Furthermore, the invention is also useful for eliminating bad odors.

Thanks to all the benefits mentioned, this invention is ideal for use in highly marginal areas. And although it all started as a school project (with the help of Professor Martín Trejo), it could undoubtedly become a key tool to help improve the quality of life in many communities.

