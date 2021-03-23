News and Trends

AstraZeneca May Have Used Outdated Data in Vaccine Trial

The British-Swedish pharmaceutical will now work with health officials in the U.S. to provide updated efficacy data.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

Contrary to earlier news that AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine is effective in the U.S., the country's federal health officials now say that the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company may have used "outdated information" in drawing a conclusion, ABC News reports. 

The Data and Safety Monitoring Board — a collective of experts that monitors the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research branch of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) — has expressed concern that the U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant did not provide a full picture of its data. The company had announced on Monday that its vaccine protected adults of all ages, boasting a 79% efficacy rate against symptomatic cases.  

Related: Moderna Designed a Covid-19 Vaccine in Just Two Days Thanks to mRNA Technology

As previously reported, AstraZeneca had released partial results of late-stage testing on more than 32,000 adult U.S. participants. Results purportedly showed a 100% percent success rate in shielding against hospitalizations and Covid-related deaths. The company was set to apply for authorized FDA use of the vaccine in early April.

According to the Washington Post, Anthony S. Fauci, director of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has attempted to allay concerns in regards to the board's latest revelation, maintaining that AstraZeneca's shot "is very likely a good vaccine."

In response to the board's findings, AstraZeneca said it would "immediately engage" with health officials to provide the most updated efficacy data, the Post further adds. 

So far, the federal government has only green-lit the distribution of vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna. 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Rite Aid Issues Apology After Denying Undocumented Immigrants Covid Vaccine

News and Trends

The 'Return Apocalypse' is Coming. How Do We Prepare?

News and Trends

Prince Harry Has a New Gig -- And It's In Silicon Valley