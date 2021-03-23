At last! IKEA opens its first physical store in Mexico on April 8, but you must make an appointment to enter

March 23, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Almost two years ago, the Swedish chain IKEA announced that it would arrive in Mexico . Today there is finally an opening date for its first physical store in the country. The appointment is next April 8 , when they will open the doors of their premises in Mexico City . However, there will be restrictions to adhere to health protocols, one of these is the need to make an appointment to attend .

Malcolm Pruys, director of IKEA Mexico , pointed out that appointments can be requested on its website from April 1. However, affiliates will receive an invitation to schedule a visit earlier.

We already have a date!

This April 8 we will open our doors so that you can make the home of your dreams possible. Soon we will tell you about access and sanitary measures. We are waiting for you with open arms (and disinfected hands)! #IKEAMexico pic.twitter.com/rKs0WsdFq3 - IKEA.MX (@mx_ikea) March 23, 2021

The first IKEA store in Mexico is located in the Plaza Encuentro Oceanía , in the Venustiano Carranza mayor's office in Mexico City . It has an area of 23,500 square meters, distributed over 3 floors. It will house more than 5,300 articles , out of the 7,300 available in the catalog of the original Swedish company.

Because the CDMX is at an epidemiological orange traffic light, the service will open with a limited capacity of 7,500 people . That is, the 30% established by the capital authorities for these establishments.

IKEA is a paradise for lovers of interior design and decoration. It has thousands of furniture, utensils and accessories in its kitchen, dining room, living room or bathroom departments . There are also lighting products, decoration, pet supplies, textiles, plants and flower pots .

According to the company, among the 5,300 items that will be offered in the new branch, there are about 250 products made in Mexico .

By the way, if you are a fan of Lupe and Joaquín's memes, you will be able to find the famous stuffed animals among their shelves.

This April 8, many Lupes are waiting for you pic.twitter.com/KC5MOgbJ1p - IKEA.MX (@mx_ikea) March 23, 2021

In addition, the complex has a restaurant with capacity for 665 people and a market where you can buy more than 150 foods of Swedish origin , from meatballs, hot dogs, ice cream and chocolates, to vegetarian and vegan products.

IKEA has had a digital presence in Mexico since October 2020, when they launched their online store for national buyers. With the opening of its first store, IKEA Mexico generates more than 350 direct and indirect jobs . The company announced that it will open its second Mexican branch in 2022, in Puebla .