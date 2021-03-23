IKEA

At last! IKEA opens its first physical store in Mexico on April 8, but you must make an appointment to enter

Furniture, accessories, utensils and even Swedish food are waiting for you at the first IKEA store in Mexico City, know the protocol to go shopping.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
At last! IKEA opens its first physical store in Mexico on April 8, but you must make an appointment to enter
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Almost two years ago, the Swedish chain IKEA announced that it would arrive in Mexico . Today there is finally an opening date for its first physical store in the country. The appointment is next April 8 , when they will open the doors of their premises in Mexico City . However, there will be restrictions to adhere to health protocols, one of these is the need to make an appointment to attend .

Malcolm Pruys, director of IKEA Mexico , pointed out that appointments can be requested on its website from April 1. However, affiliates will receive an invitation to schedule a visit earlier.

The first IKEA store in Mexico is located in the Plaza Encuentro Oceanía , in the Venustiano Carranza mayor's office in Mexico City . It has an area of 23,500 square meters, distributed over 3 floors. It will house more than 5,300 articles , out of the 7,300 available in the catalog of the original Swedish company.

Because the CDMX is at an epidemiological orange traffic light, the service will open with a limited capacity of 7,500 people . That is, the 30% established by the capital authorities for these establishments.

IKEA is a paradise for lovers of interior design and decoration. It has thousands of furniture, utensils and accessories in its kitchen, dining room, living room or bathroom departments . There are also lighting products, decoration, pet supplies, textiles, plants and flower pots .

According to the company, among the 5,300 items that will be offered in the new branch, there are about 250 products made in Mexico .

By the way, if you are a fan of Lupe and Joaquín's memes, you will be able to find the famous stuffed animals among their shelves.

In addition, the complex has a restaurant with capacity for 665 people and a market where you can buy more than 150 foods of Swedish origin , from meatballs, hot dogs, ice cream and chocolates, to vegetarian and vegan products.

IKEA has had a digital presence in Mexico since October 2020, when they launched their online store for national buyers. With the opening of its first store, IKEA Mexico generates more than 350 direct and indirect jobs . The company announced that it will open its second Mexican branch in 2022, in Puebla .

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

IKEA

IKEA will open a store in Puebla, this would be its second branch in Mexico

IKEA

IKEA Will Open Its First Physical Store in Mexico in 2021

IKEA

IKEA launches its online store in Mexico