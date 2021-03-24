5-Minute Make Up Routine For Work From Home

March 24, 2021 3 min read

Going through your full makeup routine just to commute to your couch can feel like a bit much. But rolling out of bed and hopping on a video call isn’t exactly ideal either. And when you’re juggling working from home with family stuff and a seemingly endless list of chores, focusing on yourself can quickly fall to the bottom of your to-do list.

From adjusting the frequency of some of your routine beauty services to putting your product-hoarding tendencies to better use, we’ve learned a lot. So whether this is your first work-from-home experience or you're just looking for a little beauty routine refresh, we’ll be sharing five habits that you can add in your make up routine to look fresh and even more presentable while being remote.

Cleanse your face

First things first! Wash your face with a face wash suitable for your skin type every morning. Splash considerable amount of lukewarm water while cleansing to remove excess oil and dead skin from the face. Pat it dry with a soft towel.

Moisturize your skin

Use a moisturizer labeled for your skin type. Moisturizing in the morning keeps the skin hydrated throughout the day and retains its elasticity for a longer duration. You can either use a gel, cream or lotion to moisturize.

Easy glowing skin

Getting camera-ready skin is easy. First, apply a small amount of foundation and layer until you reach the coverage that works best for you. For light coverage, use a damp non-latex sponge. For medium coverage, use a dry sponge or foundation brush. Then, dab some concealer under your eyes. Since this product is wax-based, you’ll want to give a few swirls with your finger or concealer brush to warm it up first.

Beautiful basic brows

This step is super easy with brow pencil. Start with a few long horizontal strokes at the base of your brow, then fill in any sparse hairs by drawing short upward strokes in the direction of your natural hair growth. Use the spoolie end to blend for a face-framing natural look.

A little color in your cheeks

If you want to give your skin an extra quick beauty boost, just add a little blush. To apply, smile and use a blush brush to lightly dab and pat on the apples of your cheeks.

Effortlessly lovely lips

Finish off your look by sweeping on some lip gloss. This simple makeup routine will give your face a gorgeous natural glow in just five minutes so you can look conference-call ready (even if you’re living in leggings)!