World economy

India will be the world's third-largest economy by 2031, Bank of America projects

Analysts predict that in the next decade, India's economy will overtake Japan and Germany, and will rank behind the United States and China among the most powerful economies in the world.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
India will be the world's third-largest economy by 2031, Bank of America projects
Image credit: Unsplash.com

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A recent Bank of America (BofA) report projects that by 2031 India will become the third largest economy in the world . According to analysts, that year it will reach Japan's nominal GDP and would also surpass Germany.

India is currently the sixth largest economy in the world by nominal GDP and the third by purchasing power parity (PPP). The BofA projections assume a 6% growth rate, 5% inflation and 2% depreciation , according to economists Indranil Sen Gupta and Aastha Gudwani.

"Our 6% real growth projection is actually below the 6.5% average [recorded] since 2014 and our estimated potential of 7%," explained Gupta, quoted by Business Standard .

The institution predicted in 2017 that the Asian country would achieve the feat by 2028, and would be placed behind China and the United States . However, the covid-19 pandemic would have delayed India's economic growth for three years.

According to Bank of America Securities , the first forecast was based on three factors: an impending demographic dividend, growing financial maturity, and the emergence of mass markets. Added to these are two others: foreign exchange reserves and lower interest rates, which can propel India to third place among the world's most powerful economies.

Image: Ayaneshu Bhardwaj via Unsplash.com

However, there is one point that can affect the projections and that is the increase in oil prices , as it could drive inflation . Another risk would be a rise in the cases of Covid-19 in the country, as well as the rising cost of raw materials . These factors could hamper India's fragile economic recovery in the short to medium term, analysts say, but the impact will be less compared to 2020.

"The resurgence of pandemic cases in the state of Maharashtra is cause for concern, but it is too early to consider it a second wave nationwide," said Sonal Varma, managing director and chief economist for India at Japanese finance company Nomura.

"We still do not see this as a threat to our prospects in the medium term, since virus resurgences in other countries have proven to be less damaging to the economy than originally feared ," added Varma, according to the same media.

Is it time to start buying Indian rupees?

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

World economy

Middle Class Shrank, Poverty Grew During Pandemic, Report Says

News and Trends

Gen Zers Are Bragging About Making Upwards of $3 Million as Amazon Sellers. Is It Really That Easy?

E-commerce

Why You Should Start (or Buy) a Fulfillment by Amazon Business in 2021