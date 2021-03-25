Funding

Moneyboxx Finance Raises INR 25 Cr From NBFCs And Small Finance Bank

The proceeds will be utilized for impact funding and meeting its disbursement targets
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Moneyboxx Finance Raises INR 25 Cr From NBFCs And Small Finance Bank
Image credit: Unsplash

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BSE-listed non-banking finance company Moneyboxx Finance Ltd (MBFL), which provides small-ticket loans to micro and small enterprises in tier-II and III towns, on Thursday announced that it has raised INR 25 crore in debt from a slew of lenders, mostly non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and small finance banks since January 2021. 

As many as nine new lenders including AU Small Finance Bank, Hinduja Finance, Ambit Finance, InCred Financial, UCInclusive Credit, Profectus Capital, Capri Global, and others have reposed faith in Moneyboxx Finance by providing debt support to the company.

MBFL plans to utilize the proceeds to support its disbursement target in the current and upcoming fiscal year. It will also utilize the proceeds to undertake ‘impact funding’, thus benefiting the society at large.

“These funds will not only assist us in ramping up operations and expansion but also help us to amplify profitability while bringing necessary credit to people and sectors who need it the most and create economic value for them. We continue to build a large base of lending partners every month and the funding amount of each partner is likely to increase in subsequent tranches,” Deepak Aggarwal, co-chief executive officer, and chief financial officer, Moneyboxx Finance Ltd.

Earlier this fiscal, Moneyboxx Finance had raised a debt of INR 20 crore from three NBFCs. With this MBFL has been able to diversify its borrowing profile by adding twelve new lenders in this fiscal year, thus taking its total lender count to fourteen.

“Our collection efficiency of 95 per cent during the moratorium, much higher than the industry average, and over 99 per cent from September onwards despite the challenges faced by restrictions owing to the pandemic demonstrates the robustness and sophistication of our collection and underwriting processes. It also establishes, beyond a reasonable doubt, that building a book consisting of assets of excellent quality is possible in the unsecured lending segment,” added Aggarwal.

The company also plans to raise over INR 200 crore in 2021-22 with a mix of debt and equity financing.

“We are happy to be part of the Moneyboxx journey, as they address an important credit problem for the under-served micro-entrepreneurs in India. Their strong underwriting model along with collection processes is likely to ensure that the portfolio will remain resilient, even during the pandemic,” stated Abhijit Ray, co-founder and managing director, UC Inclusive Credit Pvt Ltd. (UCIC).

Moneyboxx Finance AUM would grow at over 100 per cent in FY2021 despite negligible business in H1FY21 due to COVID-19. The company reported a 30.6 per cent increase in its total Income for Q3FY21 at INR 2.88 crore compared to INR 2.21 crore for Q2FY21. It has also registered a whopping 109.9 per cent growth in its loan book, which stood at INR 45.38 crore as on December 31, 2020, in comparison to a loan book of INR 21.62 crore as of December 31, 2019.

 

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

SmartKarrot Inc. Announces Extended Angel Round Fundraising Completion To The Tune Of $1 Mn

Funding

DotPe Secures $27.5 Mn In Series A Round From PayU, InfoEdge Ventures And Google

Funding

Rupifi Raises $4.1 Mn In Pre-Series A Round Led By Quona Capital