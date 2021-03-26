Get In The Groove: Huawei Freelace Pro

March 26, 2021 1 min read

Huawei FreeLace Pro features extra-long battery life, noisecancelling technology, and fast charging.

Its built-in 150mAh 3C lithium-ion polymer battery lasts up to 24 hours on a single full charge, and you can use your PC, tablet, or smartphone to charge it via a USB-C port. Two built-in high-sensitivity microphones enable Active Noise Cancelling, whereby one microphone picks up the noise outside of the ear, and the feedback microphone picks up the residual noise in the ear canal.

Image courtesy: Huawei

In addition to dual-mic active noise cancellation, the Huawei FreeLace Pro has a three-microphone adaptive system that enables noise cancellation for phone calls as well. The device also features a large 14mm dynamic driver unit and an independent bass tube for more detailed three-band sound to help you enjoy your music and get you in the groove.

