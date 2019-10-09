Inspiration

10 phrases by Guillermo del Toro to love your rarity and inspire you to succeed

This Jalisco filmmaker is practically a Latin treasure.
Next Article
10 phrases by Guillermo del Toro to love your rarity and inspire you to succeed
Image credit: Jessica Oliva vía Cine PREMIERE

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
home
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Guillermo del Toro is practically a Latin treasure. This man from Jalisco has not only raised the name of Mexico thanks to his achievements in the film industry - which include two Oscars, a Golden Globe, two BAFTAs and several Arieles - but because of his dedication to defending "otherness." , the rarity that makes us unique.

Del Toro has great phrases that any entrepreneur, no matter what his or her spin, can take for inspiration and, why not, appreciate THAT that makes him or her unique.

We share 10 phrases that Del Toro has said in interviews and speeches throughout his career.

1. About success

"Success and failure are two neighboring rooms, only their doors have no number."

2. On courage

"In the face of terror and dehumanization, human passion was itself an act of defiance."

3. On the importance of embracing "otherness"

“Since childhood I have been faithful to monsters, they have saved me. Because monsters, I believe, are the patron saints of our blissful imperfection. And they allow and embody the possibility of failing and living ”.

4. About love

"Why should I be ashamed to talk about the one thing that Buddha, The Beatles, and Jesus agreed on?"

5. About the recognitions

"What you learn with the kilos is that the prizes are important when you win them and not very important when you don't win them"

6. On the pursuit of perfection

"Perfection is crazy, the imperfect, the diverse, is what allows us to breathe"

7. On the importance of knowing who you are (and loving yourself)

"I'm a weird fat man, who makes weird movies, without asking anyone's permission ... I make the movies I want."

8. About "destiny"

"For me at all times in life, the final decision is up to the individual."

9. On failure

“For me, the very elements that constitute failure constitute success. If you are not afraid of the story you are going to tell, it is very possible that this story will not provoke any reaction with anyone ”.

10. On your inspiration

“Why am I Mexican. In a sense, nobody loves life more than we do, because we are very aware of death ”.

What's your favorite Del Toro moment?

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off of Leadership Books
Use code LEAD2021 through 4/10/21 to save on our collection of must-read leadership books, including:
  • Think Big, Act Bigger
  • Stress-Less Leadership
  • Dynamic Communication
  • And more
Save Today
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Inspiration

10 business documentaries you can learn from

Inspiration

How to avoid falling into the 'Javi Noble' syndrome

Prepare to Succeed

This Marathoner's Story Is a Lesson We Should All Learn as Entrepreneurs