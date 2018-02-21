Guide to meet your financial goals (now yes)

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Now that you have your financial goals for 2021, you may wonder, how do I make them come true?

I will tell you how you can achieve them, but I want to give you a different angle, so that you can achieve whatever you set your mind to, not just your financial goals.

It is not about magic, it is about meshing things perfectly so that your goals come true.

I will share five steps so you can meet your goals for the year.

Step # 1: Be clear about your goals

The first step is to have well defined the goals you want to achieve in the different areas of your life.

The areas you should focus on are:

+ Economic: this is the area focused on money and concepts such as savings, debt, investment.

Some financial goals that you may have are, how to pay your debts? How much money will you have in the bank at the end of the year? How much money will you have in investments each quarter?

+ Professional: this area has to do with your job growth. Goals in this area can be, do a master's degree, get a promotion in your job, start a business.

+ Relationships: this area refers to interpersonal relationships with your close circle, the goals that you can include can be, celebrate your anniversary on the beach, go on a trip with your family, have a big party with all your friends.

+ Health : your physical and emotional well-being is very important and should be part of your goals for this 2021, you can set a goal, attend a nutritionist, go to the gym, participate in a marathon.

+ Personal: In this area you will include your hobbies and passions, as a goal in this area you can include learning to play a musical instrument, buying a motorcycle or taking dance classes.

+ Spiritual: in this area are the goals that connect you with the spiritual part, they can be things like taking yoga classes, helping a charity, among others.

Step # 2: Create a plan

You need to list all the things that have to happen to meet a goal, for example, if your goal is to make an anniversary trip, you must list the date on which you will make the trip, ask for permission at work, look for alternative airplanes and lodging. The objective is to be clear about each step you must take to achieve your goal.

Step # 3: Schedule

Put a deadline for each step, in a calendar you must locate each step on a specific date, which will depend on when you will carry it out, because if it is not scheduled, you can forget it and you will never fulfill it, you can also save alarms on your cell phone.

You must take into account two things, the first is how much money will I require per month to complete the steps that will take me to my goal?

And the second thing you should take into account is how much money do I have to generate to meet the expenses of the month and comply with the steps?

Step # 4: Implementation

It is not enough to know what you have to do, you must also apply it.

I will recommend two things that can help you meet your goals, the first is to put triggers:

You must define a reward (positive trigger) for meeting each of your goals, such as buying yourself a cake or a spa day, for example, and also having a punishment (negative trigger) for not meeting it, it must be something that hurts, if you love your hair, a suitable trigger can be shaved, the point is that you want to achieve the goals just by not having to go through some negative trigger.

The second thing that will help you meet your goal is to have a follow-up partner, it could be a close friend, a family member, or your partner. You will tell this partner about your goals, have regular conversations to follow up, and together you will evaluate the progress of the goals.

Ideally, both of you have goals to meet so that you can boost each other.

Step # 5: Visualization

Live in your mind all the goals and each of the steps, visualize yourself fulfilling the goals and connect that visualization with all your senses, if you achieve it you will generate an anchor in your subconscious, your mind will know and keep in mind what will happen when you do your goal, that will make it easier for you to do it.

Follow this methodology with each of your goals and you will achieve each one of them.