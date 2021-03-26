5 High-Rated Amazon Prime Original Shows for Holi Weekend

March 26, 2021 5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With Holi weekend around the corner, there is a lot of fun and frolic in the air already. But for people who do not play much of Holi, there is another spectrum of shows ready for you.

There are a lot of good television shows on Amazon Prime, and not just the licensed content. By now, we all know that Amazon’s original programming can stand (and earn awards) on its own. It doesn’t have quite the breadth of Netflix, but there’s hardly a miss among its original series. If you’re trying to figure out exactly which original show to watch next on Amazon, here’s a great place to start with a look at the five best Amazon Prime Original series right now.

The Wilds

IMDb: 7.3/10

The Wilds is Amazon's latest well-received production, and it draws heavily from some of the pop culture's biggest franchises and standalone tales. Castaway, Lord of the Flies, Lost and Mean Girls are all sources of inspiration for The Wilds, which sees a group of eight teenage girls forced to survive on a desert island after their plane crashes.

Truth Seekers

IMDb: 7.1/10

Iconic comedy duo Simon Pegg and Nick Frost mark their return to television in this supernatural comedy show. Inspired by the X-Files, Truth Seekers stars Frost as Gus, an Internet installation expert and part-time paranormal investigator who becomes embroiled in a mystery that could decide the fate of the world.

There's a lot of quintessential British humor on show, but Truth Seekers also comes with plenty of heartfelt moments. If you're fan of the pair's previous work, Truth Seekers should be your next television binge.

Patriot

IMDb: 8.3/10

Patriot is a difficult show to describe because it’s so much more than the sum of its parts. It’s about a man named John Tavner (Michael Dorman), an N.O.C. (non-official cover) for the CIA. His cover is as an engineer for a pipe company, a job for which he has little education or experience, and yet, it’s also a job he must maintain in order to complete his mission. To get a bag of money from point A to point B, which just happens to be what his job in pipe entails. To build a pipe to get a thing from Point A to Point B. But if it were that easy, neither an engineer (in the piping context) or a CIA agent (in the context of the bag of money) would be required.

Patriot is about the complications that arise along the way. There are mishaps; a murder investigation; and human nature and Tavner’s relationships with his brother, with co-workers, and with his father get in the way. After every episode, the intensity of this mission increases. The burden gets heavier. By the end, viewers will be left desperate to find a safety valve to unleash some pressure because Patriot does a number on its audience. It’s a pitch-black comedy, and it’s not for everyone, seeing as how it was canceled after Season 2.

Fleabag

IMDb: 8.7/10

Set in London, Fleabag stars the magnificent Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who also created the show) as “a young woman attempting to navigate modern life in London”. That description hardly does the series justice, however. It’s a hysterical, dirty, sexually devious and surprisingly thoughtful meditation on grief and loneliness that goes by so quickly (there are only six half-hour episodes in each season) that viewers will wish they savored it more before it ends. There’s a gut punch around every corner, but Fleabag always manages to lift itself out of its depths to make us laugh again. It’s truly one of the most distinctive, original comedies of the last several years.

The Boys

IMDb: 8.7/10

One of Amazon’s most interesting original programs for 2019 is this satire of superhero culture based on the graphic novel by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The series stars Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, someone intent on bringing down the collection of the most famous superheroes in the world known as The Seven. The dark comedy asks the question: What if superheroes were sociopaths? The first season is a bit rocky, but ultimately satisfying, and it’s already been renewed for year two.

The Expanse

IMDb: 8.5/10

You know how when a show is canceled, and its fans rally with online petitions and angry tweets to save it? Every once in a long while, it actually works! When SyFy canceled this adaptation of James S. A. Corey’s books after three seasons, Amazon picked it up, and a fourth season premiered in December of last year. Catch up with a smart sci-fi show that owes a great deal to Battlestar Galactica, Blade Runner, and some of the best of the Star Trek universe.

Good Omens

IMDb: 8.2/10

David Tennant and Michael Sheen star in this hellishly fun adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved work of fantasy. Tennant plays Crowley, a demon who’s spent the past 6,000 years living life as a kind of rockstar on Earth. Sheen plays his angelic counterpart, Aziraphale, a bumbling seraph who also calls Earth home and as a reluctant friendship with his immortal enemy. The two must band together to prevent the anti-Christ—a kid in Oxfordshire—from rising to power, destroying the world, and, most importantly, Crowley’s best of Queen mixtape.