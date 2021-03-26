The New York Times Auctioned an Article as an NFT for More Than $500,000

March 26, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The iconic New York Times daily auctioned a newspaper article in non-fungible token (NFT) format online for nearly $560,000.

A one-of-a-kind digital image of a New York Times tech column that was turned into an NFT - or nonfungible token - sold for more than $ 500,000 on Thursday. The proceeds will go to The Times's Neediest Cases Fund. https://t.co/zn2CdRhm77 - The New York Times (@nytimes) March 25, 2021

The article titled "Buy this column on blockchain!" was written by technology expert Kevin Roose.

The buyer, whose nickname is @3FMusic, paid 350 Ethereum cryptocurrencies.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to charity.