The New York Times Auctioned an Article as an NFT for More Than $500,000
The buyer, whose nickname is @ 3FMusic, paid 350 Ethereum cryptocurrencies.
The iconic New York Times daily auctioned a newspaper article in non-fungible token (NFT) format online for nearly $560,000.
A one-of-a-kind digital image of a New York Times tech column that was turned into an NFT - or nonfungible token - sold for more than $ 500,000 on Thursday. The proceeds will go to The Times's Neediest Cases Fund. https://t.co/zn2CdRhm77- The New York Times (@nytimes) March 25, 2021
The article titled "Buy this column on blockchain!" was written by technology expert Kevin Roose.
The buyer, whose nickname is @3FMusic, paid 350 Ethereum cryptocurrencies.
Proceeds from the sale will be donated to charity.