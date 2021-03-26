NFT

The New York Times Auctioned an Article as an NFT for More Than $500,000

The buyer, whose nickname is @ 3FMusic, paid 350 Ethereum cryptocurrencies.
The New York Times Auctioned an Article as an NFT for More Than $500,000
Image credit: The New York Times en Español

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The iconic New York Times daily auctioned a newspaper article in non-fungible token (NFT) format online for nearly $560,000.

The article titled "Buy this column on blockchain!" was written by technology expert Kevin Roose.

The buyer, whose nickname is @3FMusic, paid 350 Ethereum cryptocurrencies.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to charity.

