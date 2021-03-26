How Ten Biggest IPOs of 2020 Are Performing in 2021

March 26, 2021 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Despite the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 was an amazing year for the IPO market. There were 407 IPOs in the U.S., which was twice as much as the previous year. Along with the number of IPOs, the quality of IPOs was also excellent last year. Investors got a chance to put their money in some of the most popular companies, such as Airbnb, Doordash and more. Let’s take a look at how the ten biggest IPOs of 2020 are faring in 2021, or the return they earned for the investors so far this year.

Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Returns Of Ten Biggest IPOs Of 2020 In 2021

For our list of the ten biggest IPOs of 2020 in 2021, we have taken the biggest IPOs of last year and their YTD (year to date) return. Following are the ten biggest IPOs of 2020 and their YTD return so far:

GoodRx Holdings (GDRX, -9.47%)

Founded in 2011, this consumer-focused digital healthcare platform operator went public in September 2020. The company priced its IPO at $33 per share, and gained 53% on its first trading day. Headquartered in Santa Monica, GoodRx offers information and tools to help users compare the price of prescription drugs. The share price of the company is currently around $37.

Unity Software (U, -40.78%)

Founded in 2004, this video gaming software developer went public in September 2020. The company listed on the NYSE at $75 per share, and gained 44% on its first trading day. Unity Software, headquartered in San Francisco, offers software to develop and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content. The share price of the company is currently around $92.

XPeng (XPEV,-24.05%)

Founded in 2015, this Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker went public in August 2020. The company priced its IPO at $15 per share and raised $1.50 billion. XPeng, which is headquartered in Guangzhou, makes environmentally friendly vehicles, including a four-door sports sedan (the P7) and SUV (the G3). The share price of the company is currently around $31.

Rocket Companies (RKT, 11.13%)

Founded in 1985, this parent company of Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage went public in August 2020. Rocket claims that it is known for providing “simple, fast and trusted digital solutions for complex transactions.” The company priced its IPO at $18 per share, and raised $1.80 million after selling 100 million shares. RKT, which is headquartered in Detroit, jumped almost 20% on its first trading day. The share price of the company is currently around $22.

Warner Music Group (WMG, -15.71%)

Founded in 2003, this music company went public in June 2020. The company priced its share at $25 per share and raised $1.93 billion. WMG operates through two segments – Recorded Music and Music Publishing. The company earned revenue of $4.46 billion last year. Warner Music Group is headquartered in New York. The share price of the company is currently around $32.

Royalty Pharma (RPRX, -14.43%)

Founded in 1996, this largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties went public on June 16, 2020. The company priced its share at $28 and raised $2.2 billion. Royalty Pharma is very profitable and generates robust cash flow. For the fourth quarter, this pharma company reported revenue of $572 million, up from $457 in the same quarter of the previous year. The share price of the company is currently around $43.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR, -4.12%)

Founded in 2003, this software company went public (direct listing) on Sept. 30, 2020. Palantir’s share started trading at $10 per share. For the quarter ending December 31, the company’s revenue increased to $322 million, while its net loss dropped to $148 million, from $159 a year earlier. Palantir is headquartered in Denver, CO. The share price of the company is currently around $22.

Snowflake (SNOW, -22.90%)

Founded in 2012, this cloud-based data warehousing company went public on Sept. 16, 2020. The company priced its IPO at $120 per share, while its share started trading at $245 per share. In the third quarter (ending October 31, 2020), Snowflake revenue was up 119% year-over-year to $159 million. It is headquartered in San Mateo, CA. The share price of the company is currently around $217.

DoorDash (DASH, -7.71%)

Founded in 2013, this food delivery service went public on Dec. 9, 2020. The company priced its IPO at $102 per share and raised $3.37 billion. DoorDash closed up by over 85% on its first trading day. In the fourth quarter last year, the company earned a revenue of $970 million, up from $300 million in the same quarter 2019. The share price of the company is currently around $131.

Airbnb (ABNB, 20%)

Founded in 2008, this holiday rental online marketplace went public on Dec. 10, 2020. The company priced its IPO at $68, and raised $3.51 billion. Airbnb's shares jumped by over 100% on its first trading day. Despite the pandemic, the platform registered 193 million individual bookings last year, but it was a drop of 41% from the previous year. Revenue for the company fell 30%. The share price of the company is currently around $175.