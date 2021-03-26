Elon Musk posts a photograph of Mars and people already think it looks like a flying Tesla

March 26, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The billionaire and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla , Elon Musk, posted on his favorite social network, Twitter, a photograph of Mars taken by NASA's Perseverance r over. In it, you can see the footprints left by the rover on the red planet.

Mars rover looking back pic.twitter.com/oaFOCezRuU - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2021

"A Mars rover looking back," Musk wrote in the same message next to the image. However, the comments and conspiracy theories did not wait on the platform.

The reason for the confusion is a small black point, which is located on top of the mountains of the planet in question. But what is it?. Some users described it as a "glitch in the matrix" or even "a Martian fly ." While other more daring indicated that it was "a UFO sighted!" or a "flying Tesla".

UFO Spotted! Possibly a flying Tesla. pic.twitter.com/swr6zmPlCY - Waylan Sands (@sands_waylan) March 25, 2021

Actually, it is not yet known what the mysterious black dot may be. But there is no doubt that speculation and even memes will continue to circulate.

Image: @ProductHunt, Twitter

Image: @PrinceHabibiTTV, Twitter

What do you think it could be?