Finance

3 Telecom Infrastructure Stocks Signaling Big Gains

Telecom infrastructure stocks aren't among the glamorous tech names, but they've been on strong uptrends the past year. Analysts see benefits from both the work-from-home trend, as well as an upcoming back-to-the-office trend.
Next Article
3 Telecom Infrastructure Stocks Signaling Big Gains
Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com via MarketBeat

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
5 min read
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat
 When you think of the tech sector, what probably comes to mind are large caps that led the rally in 2020, not lesser-known stocks like Ubiquiti Networks (NYSE:UI)Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM)  and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW).

All are involved in the telecommunications infrastructure business, a subset of the broader telecom industry. There are plenty of mostly unsung companies whose products constitute the backbone of Internet communications, whether for the end-user or for commercial applications. 

It’s not the first time a not-so-glamorous telecom stock has been a strong performer. Back in the dot-com boom of the late 1990s, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was a high flier. 

In fact, Cisco recently broke out of a flat base, clearing a buy point above $49.34 in light volume, before jumping more than 4% on March 26, after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to buy. Goldman’s analyst cited optimism about growing networking spending as employees return to the office. 

Cisco, which has a market cap of $222 billion, grabs attention. But here how some smaller telecom infrastructure stocks are faring. 

Ubiquiti Networks is a maker of wireless and wired data communications gear for homes and businesses. It sells its products under several brand names, the largest brand being UnFi networking equipment. 

Shares popped 14.15%, or $48.32 Friday in triple average turnover. The stock retraced some of those gains in Monday’s session, in volume below Friday’s levels, but still above average. 

While Goldman Sachs took a positive view on Cisco as a back-to-the-office leader, analysts and investors liked Ubiquiti for its strength as a work-from-home stalwart. In particular, Ubiquiti’s business of selling wireless networking gear to providers outside large urban areas, as well as overseas, may be future growth drivers.

In its latest earnings report, the company said a possible headwind may be continued tariffs on gear the New York-based company imports from China. 

Nonetheless, Wall Street expects earnings of $9.03 per share this year, which would be a gain of 53%. 

In the most recent quarter, the company earned $2.53 per share, up 81% from a year ago. Revenue was $479.4 million, a gain of 56%. Ubiqiuti did not offer forward earnings guidance. 

With Friday’s price action, the stock zoomed out of a five-week cup-with-handle pattern. Monday’s pullback may offer a chance to buy before the stock becomes too extended, but investors should be sure the stock continues to trend higher after the breakout, rather than sliding beneath key moving averages. 
3 Telecom Infrastructure Stocks Signaling Big Gains

Cambium Networks is a smaller, newer rival to Ubiqiuti. The company went public in 2019, and has a market cap of $1.1 billion, placing it squarely in small-cap territory. 

The company, which makes wireless broadband gear for business customers, was spun off from Motorola (NYSE: MSI) in 2011. Like Ubiquiti, this company is also focusing on rural areas. 

It recently inked deals to provide high-speed Internet access to tribal communities in remote locations in five western states. It also signed a multi-year agreement with a school district in rural North Carolina for high-speed classroom Internet. 

The stock posted gains in nine of the past 10 months. It closed Monday at $42.52, down 7.3%, or $3.75 in below-average volume. The stock found support above its 50-day line. 

The stock has been showing wider intraday trading ranges since August, with that trend only accelerating in subsequent months. Short interest grew by 24% recently, which is something to watch out for. Investors should understand that this could indicate bearish sentiment, at least for the short term.

On the plus side, Wall Street has high expectations for Cambium, pegging earnings per share at $1.25 this year, a projected 45% increase. That consensus estimate was increased recently. 
3 Telecom Infrastructure Stocks Signaling Big Gains

Aviat Networks is an even smaller company in the telecom infrastructure category, clocking in with a market cap of just $363.9 million. The company sells routing and networking gear and a range of wireless transport products and services to mobile providers, government agencies and other enterprise customers.

The stock is up 6.65% in March, closing Monday at $65.41. Monday’s price action brought a high of $76.56, its best level in 11 years, but after rallying to that high early in the session, it spent the rest of the day trending lower, closing at the bottom of the session range. 

But one session does not make a trend, and this stock’s performance over the past year makes it one to watch. It’s up 714.57% over the past year, and 91.54% year-to-date. 

That doesn’t mean it’s necessarily one to buy right now. The stock is looking a bit frothy after those monster gains, and may be due for a correction. Even after Monday’s price action, it’s extended 18% above its 50-day average, and 2% above its 10-day line, so it’s nowhere close to correction territory yet. However, investors should keep an eye on its behavior in the coming sessions to see whether it resumes the uptrend, supported by heavier trading volume, or if it continues to slide.

Earnings growth has been accelerating during the pandemic, after a slowdown in 2019. Analysts expect a 180% increase in earnings growth this year, to $4.23 per share. 
3 Telecom Infrastructure Stocks Signaling Big Gains

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/3/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

4 Upgrades Dividend Growth Investors Need To Own 

Finance

The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April

Finance

Some Of The Many Changes To Amazon’s Business Model In 2021