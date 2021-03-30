So you can detect and delete spy apps on your Smartphone

March 30, 2021 3 min read

It is not news that practically all the applications that you download on your Smartphone collect user data for commercial purposes. However, some of these may be more invasive than others. Therefore, it is necessary to learn to identify these spy apps , either to eliminate them or restrict their permissions, and thus protect our privacy.

The technology specialist Sergey Kuzmenko , quoted by the Russian agency Prime, explained that an indication that you have spies on your device is that the battery is discharging faster than usual. Another sign is that new applications that you did not download suddenly appear, or that suspicious pop-up windows appear.

According to Kuzmenko, the first step to avoid spying is to reject the access that some apps request to your microphone , speakers , camera and geolocation . It also recommends not accessing the links included in untrusted emails, as well as in messaging applications.

The specialist pointed out that it is always a good idea to have an antivirus program on your Smartphone and on the rest of your devices (Tablet, laptop or PC), and keep it updated.

In addition, it is recommended to read the comments that users leave in the application store well before downloading any app . These help you know if there are complaints about invasive advertising or questionable links , as well as misleading or unauthorized reports .

Virtually all apps collect user data, but some are more invasive or are aimed at spying on personal records and sharing data with third parties.

Kuzmenko suggests disabling the advertising that the manufacturer inserts. Android users must enter the 'Google Settings' section, click on 'Advertising' and deactivate the 'Personalization of Advertising' option.

Those who have an iPhone have to go to the 'Settings' , then enter the 'Confidentiality' section, where they will see the option 'Geolocation services' . This houses the 'Systems Services' button, where they must disconnect iAd from geolocation . Then, they will have to go back to 'Settings' , from there to 'Confidentiality' and then to 'Advertising' , where they can limit the tracking of advertising , explains the expert.

On March 26, researchers from the cybersecurity company Zimperium found an Android malware that masquerades as a system update app. When this malicious program infiltrates a victim's device, it begins to send private data to third-party servers.

You must take into account and abide by the rules of protection against identity theft, so as not to become the victim of a spyware, Kuzmenko pointed out.

