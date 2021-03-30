Nike Sues Brand That Used Human Blood to Create 'Satan Shoes'

March 30, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

MSCHF is a collective of artists who launched the 'Satan Shoes' on the market, which are "inspired" by the silhouette of the Nike Air Max 97.

However, in addition to this fact, footwear has caused controversy on social networks for having 60 cubic centimeters of red ink with a drop of human blood on the sole (donated by members of the collective), a pendant in the shape of a pentagram and a verse from the Bible on the side that says "Luke: 10:18," which, in turn, reads "I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven."

Now, the sports shoe brand Nike is suing for trademark infringement and image damage.

The Satan Shoes were a collaboration of the startup MSCHF and the rapper Lil Nas X, whose singls include “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." They are already out of stock on the website, where they fetched almost 20 thousand Mexican pesos. Of course, on the subject of footwear, only 666 pairs were released on the market, a number associated with Satan.

In the lawsuit, Nike asks the court to permanently stop the unauthorized Lil Nas X Satan Shoes orders. This was fueled by the furor in the networks in which users are threatening to boycott the brand for the controversial sneakers.

According to New York Times reporter Kevin Draper, the company is complaining about "trademark infringement, false appellation and unfair competition infringement." In addition, it alleges that it suffered damage to its reputation that "money cannot compensate."

Nike is suing MSCHF over the blood shoes: pic.twitter.com/inFLwU8k0q - Kevin Draper (@kevinmdraper) March 29, 2021

The company has already clarified to the same media that they are not involved with MSCHF tennis. “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes, and we do not endorse them."

It is not the first time that the startup has got into trouble over the launch of a product. In 2019, they presented the "Jesus Shoes," sneakers with a steel crucifix and holy water from the Jordan River.

For his part, the rapper has responded to criticism about footwear and his music video (where he dances with the "devil") with various memes on social networks.