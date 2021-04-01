Webinar Invite: Against All Odds, Featuring Caroline Fattal Fakhoury, Founder, Stand For Women, And Board Member, Fattal Group

April 1, 2021 2 min read

The next edition of Against All Odds, the Entrepreneur Middle East Live series of conversations with enterprising women, will host Caroline Fattal Fakhoury, Board Member at Fattal Group, a Beirut-headquartered family business with 120 years of history, and founder of Stand For Women, a social enterprise advocating for women's empowerment in the MENA.

Fakhoury will talk about how to ensure greater gender parity at the board level. Her expertise stems from her work as an ExCo Member of Unilever Levant and a board member of her family’s business Fattal Group, as well as being an advisor to other businesses which has enabled her to understand the complex and powerful relationship dynamics of a top management team at executive and boardroom level.

In addition, Fakhoury will also talk about championing sisterhood across the MENA region. Following the massive explosions at the Port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, Fakhoury's non-profit organization Stand For Women launched the Marion Fund initiative -in the memory of Marion Hochar Ibrahimchah- to help more than 200 female-led SMEs affected by the blast.

The fund was disbursed in priority to the most vulnerable women, focusing mainly on the following three categories: (i) very small businesses, such as grocery shops, pharmacies or tailors, (ii) SMEs that maintain or create jobs and employ more than five people, like supermarkets or restaurants, and (iii) SMEs that preserve Beirut's cultural heritage, including designers, jewelers, or guest houses. To date, Stand For Women has vetted 250 SMEs and supported 110 (completed or in the process).

Prior to joining her family's business Fattal Group, where she today serves as Board Member and Member of the Audit Committee, Fakhoury had an illustrious career holding management roles at Unilever across Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Fakhoury is also an angel investor in the first Lebanese Women Angel Fund and a formal mentor for both women entrepreneurs and corporate leaders.

To register and reserve your spot for this Against All Odds webinar on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 2:00pm (UAE time), please click here.