Exploration

This is the all-civilian crew that will go into space with SpaceX

He is a fintech entrepreneur, a doctor, a US Air Force veteran, and a businesswoman and pilot.
Next Article
This is the all-civilian crew that will go into space with SpaceX
Image credit: SpaceX

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The private space exploration company SpaceX , owned by Elon Musk , announced who will be the members of its first mission with an all-civilian crew.

These individuals will be part of the three-day Inspiration 4 mission and will travel aboard the Dragon spacecraft. The launch is scheduled for no earlier than September 15, 2021.

The 4 new astronauts

The company released their names and nicknames with which they will work in their training and during flight control.

Jared Isaacman (“Leadership”)

Image: SpaceX

Founder and CEO of the payment fintech Shift4 Payments. It will be the captain of the flight.

Hayley Arceneaux ("Hope")

Image: SpaceX

Medical Assistant at St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. It will be the doctor on board.

Christopher Sembroski ("Generosity")

Image: SpaceX

Veteran of the United States Air Force currently working for the Lockheed Martin aerospace company. He was chosen through a lottery that was organized to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital. Sembroski will be in charge of cargo and communications with mission control on Earth.

Sian Proctor ("Prosperity")

Image: SpaceX

This businesswoman and educator is also a trained pilot. He won his place in an online contest. It will be the navigator of the ship.

The four members of the Inspiration 4 mission will be trained as astronauts by SpaceX, where they will experience flight simulations and emergencies typical of an orbital flight.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/3/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos wants to send passengers into space in April: report

Side Hustle

15 Side Hustles You Can Start Right Now -- Little-to-No Money or Special Skills Required

Spam

5 Ways to Unsubscribe From a Spam List