This is the all-civilian crew that will go into space with SpaceX

March 31, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The private space exploration company SpaceX , owned by Elon Musk , announced who will be the members of its first mission with an all-civilian crew.

These individuals will be part of the three-day Inspiration 4 mission and will travel aboard the Dragon spacecraft. The launch is scheduled for no earlier than September 15, 2021.

The 4 new astronauts

The company released their names and nicknames with which they will work in their training and during flight control.

Jared Isaacman (“Leadership”)

Image: SpaceX

Founder and CEO of the payment fintech Shift4 Payments. It will be the captain of the flight.

Hayley Arceneaux ("Hope")

Image: SpaceX

Medical Assistant at St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. It will be the doctor on board.

Christopher Sembroski ("Generosity")

Image: SpaceX

Veteran of the United States Air Force currently working for the Lockheed Martin aerospace company. He was chosen through a lottery that was organized to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital. Sembroski will be in charge of cargo and communications with mission control on Earth.

Sian Proctor ("Prosperity")

Image: SpaceX

This businesswoman and educator is also a trained pilot. He won his place in an online contest. It will be the navigator of the ship.

The four members of the Inspiration 4 mission will be trained as astronauts by SpaceX, where they will experience flight simulations and emergencies typical of an orbital flight.