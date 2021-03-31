YouTube and video games, the topics most sought after by children during the quarantine

March 31, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The quarantine has proven to be a huge challenge for parents, as children not only cannot go to school, but they must find alternative entertainment during confinement . A recent study by Kaspersky found that the main interests of the little ones in the house in recent months are divided between watching content on YouTube (21%) and playing video games (15%).

Through an analysis of searches conducted by Kaspersky Safe Kids users between the end of 2020 and the beginning of this year, the company found what younger consumers encompass searches conducted through Bing, Google, Mail.ru, Yahoo !, Yandex and YouTube, both on mobile devices and on desktop computers.

The anonymous metadata, voluntarily provided by the users themselves, showed that video and audio websites were the most visited by children (40%), which is equivalent to an increase of 2.6% compared to the average registered between June 2019 and May 2020. In this sense, YouTube was the most popular platform with 21% of searches. Then there are searches related to videogames (15%); language translators (11%); communication platforms (10%) and music (9%).

Image: Kaspersky