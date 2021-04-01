News and Trends

FDA Authorizes Cheap Rapid At-Home COVID-19 Tests

This clears the way for large groups of people to self-test for COVID-19 and get results quickly.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

The details on COVID-19 at-home testing are changing, and in a way that could have a major impact on our ability to deal with the pandemic. The FDA has now authorized multiple rapid tests for over the counter use (meaning, without a prescription or doctor pre-approval) to screen people who don't have symptoms of the disease. According to the FDA, "The addition of the OTC and POC tests for screening will give schools, workplaces, communities and others several options for serial screening tests that are accurate and reliable."

The first tests cleared for at-home screening are the Quidel QuickVue and Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test. They had already received authorization for testing of people who already show symptoms, but now they're approved to do routine screening on a regular basis of people who don't show any symptoms. They can also be used to get negative results before people return to school or work and are around others.

The idea is that by enabling rapid testing at a mass scale that includes people who don't show symptoms of infection, we can catch cases of COVID-19 sooner, and slow down its spread. Everything people need to perform the test comes in the box, and they can be used on children as young as two years old. Abbott says its BinaxNOW test can return results in 15 minutes, and will be available online or on shelves at major retailers within the next few weeks.

Related: New York Launches First Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Passport

Other tests gaining approval include the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card 2 test that's available for use at home with help from a telehealth proctor or at a point-of-care location, but now does not require a prescription from a doctor to administer. The BD Veritor System for Rapid Detection of SARS-CoV-2 is also approved for use at point-of-care locations.

Separately, the CDC and the National Institute of Health are trying out a rapid at-home test initiative in two communities where thousands of residents will receive kits they can use on themselves three times a week for a month. They're attempting to find out if frequent self-tests can help cut down on the spread of COVID-19, and see this as a way to gather important data in North Carolina and Tennessee. NIH Director Francis S. Collins said in a statement that "This testing initiative is the first of this scale to attempt to make free, rapid, self-administered tests available community-wide in order to determine their effectiveness in our nation’s comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Single Mom Earning $22,000 As a Waitress Turned Tax Refund Into Million Dollar Real Estate Portfolio

News and Trends

Russia Now Requires All Smartphones and Devices in the Country to Have Russian Software Preinstalled

News and Trends

3 Reasons Why Social Impact Businesses are on the Rise