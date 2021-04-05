Free Webinar | April 21: Cryptocurrency Trading and Tax Strategies

April 5, 2021 2 min read

Curious about ? Perhaps you’ve heard of Bitcoin, Litecoin, or one of the other many currently in digital circulation but are unsure of how crypto works. Well, there’s more to digital money than meets the eye. From to trades, it’s important to know the ins and outs of crypto before diving in.

Mark J. Kohler—an author, CPA, attorney, and cohost of the podcast “Refresh Your Wealth”—and Mat Sorenson—an author, attorney, and CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company—have all of the answers to your crypto questions. During this webinar, they’ll not only go into cryptocurrency 101, but they’ll also teach you

- The tax rules and strategies for crypto, as well as mining or staking crypto

- How to use appreciated crypto to buy goods or services

- How to use crypto losses to offset gains

- The IRS enforcement and reporting requirements on crypto

- How to use a Roth IRA, or other retirement accounts, to pay zero taxes on crypto gains

About the Speakers

Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast “Main Street Business”, and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of “The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition”, and “The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom.

Mat Sorensen is an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host. He is the CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, a leading company in the self-directed IRA and 401k industry and a partner in the business and tax law firm of KKOS Lawyers. He is the author of The Self-Directed IRA Handbook.