Cryptocurrency

Free Webinar | April 21: Cryptocurrency Trading and Tax Strategies

Dive into the ins and outs of cryptocurrency during our webinar with Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorenson-authors, attorneys, and crypto experts. Register now!
Next Article

Free Book Preview Tax and Legal Playbook

Get game-changing solutions to your small business questions.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Curious about cryptocurrency? Perhaps you’ve heard of Bitcoin, Litecoin, or one of the other many cryptocurrencies currently in digital circulation but are unsure of how crypto works. Well, there’s more to digital money than meets the eye. From taxes to trades, it’s important to know the ins and outs of crypto before diving in.  

Mark J. Kohler—an author, CPA, attorney, and cohost of the podcast “Refresh Your Wealth”—and Mat Sorenson—an author, attorney, and CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company—have all of the answers to your crypto questions. During this webinar, they’ll not only go into cryptocurrency 101, but they’ll also teach you 

- The tax rules and strategies for trading crypto, as well as mining or staking crypto
- How to use appreciated crypto to buy goods or services 
- How to use crypto losses to offset gains
- The IRS enforcement and reporting requirements on crypto
- How to use a Roth IRA, or other retirement accounts, to pay zero taxes on crypto gains

Register Now

About the Speakers

Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast “Main Street Business”, and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of “The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition”, and “The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom.

Mat Sorensen is an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host. He is the CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, a leading company in the self-directed IRA and 401k industry and a partner in the business and tax law firm of KKOS Lawyers. He is the author of The Self-Directed IRA Handbook.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off of Leadership Books
Use code LEAD2021 through 4/10/21 to save on our collection of must-read leadership books, including:
  • Think Big, Act Bigger
  • Stress-Less Leadership
  • Dynamic Communication
  • And more
Save Today
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cryptocurrency

Learn How to Use Technology to Maximize Your Cryptocurrency Investments

Cryptocurrency

3 Tips for Creatives Looking to Break Into the NFT Industry

Cryptocurrency

What Is an NFT? Inside The Next Billion-Dollar Crypto Sensation.