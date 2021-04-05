Finance

More than 500m Facebook users’ data has been leaked… again

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) is at the center of another hacking incident, and this time, they stole the personal data of more than 533 million users. The hackers posted the information in a low-level hacking forum, according to Insider. Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Facebook users’ data posted on hacking forum The information […]
Next Article
More than 500m Facebook users’ data has been leaked… again
Image credit: GraphicsSC / Pixabay via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) is at the center of another hacking incident, and this time, they stole the personal data of more than 533 million users. The hackers posted the information in a low-level hacking forum, according to Insider.

Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Facebook users' data posted on hacking forum

The information that was exposed includes that of 32 million U.S. users, 11 million U.K. users and 6 million Indian users. The data includes Facebook IDs, full names, phone numbers, birthdates, locations and bios. Some users also had their email addresses leaked.

Insider looked at a sample of the leaked data and verified a number of records by matching the phone numbers of Facebook users they knew with the IDs included in the data. The news site also tested email addresses from the data in Facebook's password-reset feature, which can be used to reveal part of the user's phone number.

A spokesperson for Facebook told Insider that the hacker scraped the information via a vulnerability they patched in 2019. According to Alon Gal of cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, who discovered the data cache over the weekend, cybercriminals could still find the data useful even though it is about two years old. Cybercriminals may use it to impersonate the Facebook users or scam them into giving them their password.

Gal told Insider that the leak of a database of that size containing private information would "certainly lead to bad actors taking advantage of the data to perform social-engineering attacks [or] hacking attempts.

How to check if your information was leaked

Gal noticed the leaked information in January when another user in the same hacking forum advertised a bot that could deliver the phone numbers of hundreds of millions of Facebook users. Motherboard reported on the existence of the bot at the time and verified the legitimacy of the information. Now the information has been posted on the hacking forum free so that anyone with basic data skills would be able to access it.

With so many users' information compromised, there is a good chance your data has been revealed as well. The News Each Day has created a basic tool that allows you to enter your phone number to check if it's included in the leak. Gizmodo tested the tool using some data from the real leak and found it to be accurate.

Facebook is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders' families. Even founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had his phone number leaked in the data set.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Does A Gold IRA Make Sense For Precious Metals Bulls?

Finance

Mason Versluis, aka “Crypto Mason” Analyzes Institutional Investment Impact on Cryptocurrencies

Finance

Is Target Ready for Another Leg-Up?