The two syndromes that negatively impact our professional lives. Identify them!

Since many of us began to do home office, some of us have had to prioritize work tasks, to the extent of eating while working at the computer, or we distorted the control of the schedules for the intake of our food.

We overlook the fact that having breakfast before 9:30 a.m., eating between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and having dinner between 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. are the ideal and key times. so that our body and mind can have a performance.

Now, for example, we must decide between going to bed to sleep or doing activities that we used to enjoy after the workday. Do we work to live or do we live to work?

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mexico works 20% more hours, compared to China, the United States or other countries. Given this, it is clear to us that some companies do not respect the schedules of employees who work under this virtual modality, which generates high levels of stress at work.

The World Health Organization (WHO) points out that we speak of work stress when we are faced with situations that excessively test our knowledge and skills. That is, when we are under demands and pressures that exceed our capacity to respond. Which undoubtedly affects our performance at work and, of course, in other spheres of our life, such as mental, physical, emotional, spiritual and financial.

When this problem is not managed properly, burnout syndrome, also known as burnout, may occur. In Mexico, 75% of the population suffers from it, according to a WHO report. The most serious thing is that it affects our mental, physical and emotional health in a negative way. This causes a myriad of diseases, such as Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth, better known as SIBO.

How does stress manifest itself in my body?

Although professional challenges allow us to improve skills and abilities, the truth is that an overload of them can cause us emotional and physical damage. Both factors are related, affecting the state of mind and, consequently, reducing productivity in organizations by up to 25%.

Let's think about some important project we are working on. Our brain interprets the situation as a warning signal and prepares the body to face it. Cortisol, the stress hormone, is released to allow us to be more awake and survive such an eventuality. Now imagine the damage this does to us when it happens every day!

This can lead to an overgrowth of the number of bacteria found in our small intestine. SIBO, for example, according to an article in the journal Gastroenterol Hepatol (NY), manifests as bloating, abdominal pain or discomfort, fatigue and weakness.

How much does SIBO impact my work life?

If we suffer from it, we will be absent from work for a few days or even months. This is because this syndrome involves multiple medical studies before being diagnosed and treated with the correct treatment. And although it only takes place under high levels of work stress, the truth is that we can be sick and not be aware of it.

The point is, we shouldn't wait for that to happen; It is important to pay attention to our health and that of everyone we work with. In this way we can avoid, for example, 46% absenteeism in our organizations, caused by SIBO and other diseases that occur when our body is exposed to excessive physical, mental, and emotional pressure.

If we lack health due to some disease or SIBO, as a specific case, the five spheres of our life will be seriously affected and unbalanced, negatively impacting our personal and work life.



What are organizations doing to reduce work stress?

Companies such as Nike and Procter & Gamble implement, for example, mindfulness meditation programs to improve the emotional, mental and physical health of their employees. According to J. David Creswell, specialist in health neuroscience and psychoneuroimmunology, if we carry out this practice regularly, we will achieve better stress processing and a considerable increase in our ability to concentrate.

For its part, LIVE 13.5 ° , the first Organizational Happiness Consultant in Mexico and Latin America, is not far behind and designs and implements various action plans to promote health care in work teams. It also proposes creative strategies to promote a more productive and positive work environment. Who does not want to work and, incidentally, be happy with what they do?

The mind and the body have an indissoluble relationship: if one is not right, the other will not be either. In the midst of the current uncertainty and the consequent increase in work at home, it is imperative to have well-being and balance in the emotional, mental, physical, spiritual and financial spheres of our lives. Achieving it is challenging, but the personal and organizational benefits are remarkable. Dare to improve your life, that of your collaborators and, by the way, be happy!