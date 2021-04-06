Entrepreneur calls

These 3 Latin American Businesses Will Compete for the Grand Prize of $500,000 at the Largest Startup Competition

Seedstars World is the largest global startup competition in emerging markets.
Next Article
These 3 Latin American Businesses Will Compete for the Grand Prize of $500,000 at the Largest Startup Competition
Image credit: Seedstars

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Seedstars World Competition, the largest global startup competition in emerging markets, announced that three startups from Latin America will join the group of 20 global finalists who will compete for $500,000 in seed capital.

Seedstars, a Swiss-based investment holding company, digitally celebrated its 2021 competition with the goal of finding the most promising startups from Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa.

This year, three finalists were chosen to represent Latin America in the global competition:

PEGASI - Venezuela

Company that helps make health information accessible.

Alfi - Peru

Fintech that helps financial education with its own products.

Klouser - Argentina

Service provider for the digitization of companies.

These startups are among the 20 finalists from each region of the world that advance to the next round. Each one will be able to pitch to obtain a place in the Grand Final and win the investment of $500,000. You can find out the global list of finalists here.

The regional final will air on April 13 and can be viewed online here.

In addition to the competition, you will be able to see the Ecosystem Insights presentation and the discussion panel Empowerment of Women and Gender Equality in Latin America with specialists Manuel Contreras, senior specialist in social development at the World Bank; Emily Brearley, Senior Economist at The Palladium Group; and Karina Azar, executive, productive and financial development division of the Development Bank of Latin America CAF. María Camila Albornoz Program Marketing Manager in Latin America at Seedstars who will moderate the session.

 

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur calls

WeWork Launches Program to Accelerate Growth of Women-Led Startups in Latin America

Entrepreneur calls

Venture Day Open to All Govtech Startups in Latin American

Lifestyle

3 Types of Vacations That Will Make You a Better Entrepreneur