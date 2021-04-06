These 3 Latin American Businesses Will Compete for the Grand Prize of $500,000 at the Largest Startup Competition

April 6, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Seedstars World Competition, the largest global startup competition in emerging markets, announced that three startups from Latin America will join the group of 20 global finalists who will compete for $500,000 in seed capital.

Seedstars, a Swiss-based investment holding company, digitally celebrated its 2021 competition with the goal of finding the most promising startups from Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa.

This year, three finalists were chosen to represent Latin America in the global competition:

PEGASI - Venezuela

Company that helps make health information accessible.

Alfi - Peru

Fintech that helps financial education with its own products.

Klouser - Argentina

Service provider for the digitization of companies.

These startups are among the 20 finalists from each region of the world that advance to the next round. Each one will be able to pitch to obtain a place in the Grand Final and win the investment of $500,000. You can find out the global list of finalists here.

The regional final will air on April 13 and can be viewed online here.

In addition to the competition, you will be able to see the Ecosystem Insights presentation and the discussion panel Empowerment of Women and Gender Equality in Latin America with specialists Manuel Contreras, senior specialist in social development at the World Bank; Emily Brearley, Senior Economist at The Palladium Group; and Karina Azar, executive, productive and financial development division of the Development Bank of Latin America CAF. María Camila Albornoz Program Marketing Manager in Latin America at Seedstars who will moderate the session.